Kevin Harlan and Robbie Hummel on the 2026 MVC Championship call for CBS. Credit: CBS Credit: CBS
By Matt Clapp on

The 2026 NCAA Tournament nears, and CBS play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan got some strong prep work on Sunday for the Missouri Valley Conference Championship between Northern Iowa and UIC.

Harlan matched the Arch Madness on his call, as No. 6 seed Northern Iowa took down No. 5 seed UIC 84-69 in St. Louis.

Northern Iowa led 54-51 with just over 13 minutes to go in the second half when Leon Bond III drove to the basket and threw down a ferocious jam.

Harlan delivered a fantastic play-by-play call on the Bond dunk.

Harlan: “OOOH! THE JACKHAMMER! WHAT A PLAY! BOND! LEON BOND!”

Trey Campbell led the Panthers in scoring with 23 points, and he capped it off with an incredible and-one bucket with 1:32 remaining.

Harlan: “HE GOT IT! HE PULLS A HOUDINI! WOW!”

As Northern Iowa ran out the clock to win the MVC title, Harlan noted how remarkable the accomplishment was.

“This will turn out to be one of the most amazing stories in the history of this storied conference,” Harlan said. “A 6-seed has won four games in four days to win the championship and go to the NCAA Tournament!”

It’s the Panthers’ first conference tournament championship since 2016, which is also the last time they reached the NCAA Tournament. Northern Iowa improves to 23-12 on the season and entered Sunday ranked No. 71 on the NET.

Harlan will work alongside Robbie Hummel and Stan Van Gundy for CBS Sports and TNT Sports in the NCAA Tournament.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp