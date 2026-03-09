Credit: CBS

The 2026 NCAA Tournament nears, and CBS play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan got some strong prep work on Sunday for the Missouri Valley Conference Championship between Northern Iowa and UIC.

Harlan matched the Arch Madness on his call, as No. 6 seed Northern Iowa took down No. 5 seed UIC 84-69 in St. Louis.

Northern Iowa led 54-51 with just over 13 minutes to go in the second half when Leon Bond III drove to the basket and threw down a ferocious jam.

Harlan delivered a fantastic play-by-play call on the Bond dunk.

LOOK OUT! Leon Bond III throws down a MASSIVE slam for @UNI_MBB 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fkyPcQFEBZ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 8, 2026

Harlan: “OOOH! THE JACKHAMMER! WHAT A PLAY! BOND! LEON BOND!”

Trey Campbell led the Panthers in scoring with 23 points, and he capped it off with an incredible and-one bucket with 1:32 remaining.

Kevin Harlan: “HE PULLS A HOUDINI! WOW!” Northern Iowa wins the MVC Championship and is going to the NCAA Tournament! 🏀🪄🎙️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/CN876AtE0k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 8, 2026

Harlan: “HE GOT IT! HE PULLS A HOUDINI! WOW!”

As Northern Iowa ran out the clock to win the MVC title, Harlan noted how remarkable the accomplishment was.

Kevin Harlan: “This will turn out to be one of the most amazing stories in the history of this storied conference. A 6-seed has won four games in four days to win the championship and go to the NCAA Tournament!” 🏀🏆🎙️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/GcBatUBXJf https://t.co/1aLZ41jkPt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 8, 2026

“This will turn out to be one of the most amazing stories in the history of this storied conference,” Harlan said. “A 6-seed has won four games in four days to win the championship and go to the NCAA Tournament!”

It’s the Panthers’ first conference tournament championship since 2016, which is also the last time they reached the NCAA Tournament. Northern Iowa improves to 23-12 on the season and entered Sunday ranked No. 71 on the NET.

Harlan will work alongside Robbie Hummel and Stan Van Gundy for CBS Sports and TNT Sports in the NCAA Tournament.