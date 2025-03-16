Credit: CBS

We can’t stop praising Kevin Harlan here at Awful Announcing.

The legendary broadcaster earned a well-deserved “Awfulie” for best play-by-play voice in North American professional sports in 2024. It’s a title that’s fitting for a true national treasure who continues to break new ground every season. Harlan is the undisputed king of ad reads, though — sadly — his reign doesn’t extend to college basketball (at least according to AA’s readers).

But don’t be fooled. Harlan’s moment in the spotlight doesn’t arrive until March— and trust us, he’s making the most of it. On Sunday, during the A-10 Championship game between George Mason and VCU, Harlan was in peak form (as always), delivering an unforgettable performance.

If you weren’t tuned in, you missed not only a thrilling college basketball showdown but also a masterclass from Harlan himself.

But hey, don’t just take our word for it.

Hearing Kevin Harlan in March is enough to make a grown man cry — Neal D (@neald_93) March 16, 2025

Kevin Harlan on my tv in March, it doesn’t get any better — Kyle (@StraitOuttaMinn) March 16, 2025

Kevin Harlan meeting the moment per usual — Kyle (2-10) (@Miamisportstats) March 16, 2025

And that was before Harlan really started to heat up.

Kevin Harlan heating up on the George Mason-VCU A-10 Championship CBS broadcast! 🏀🔥🎙️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/vmAUo4LJ0D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2025

I ascended to another planet on that Kevin Harlan “GOOOOD” call — Sam Federman (@Sam_Federman) March 16, 2025

Kevin Harlan is ELECTRIC on the A10 call lol — jack (@jwr020819) March 16, 2025

Getting the full Kevin Harlan experience on CBS right now >>> — Nick (@FWBluesFan) March 16, 2025

Kevin Harlan and this game are a perfect match. https://t.co/6yXVLLSigX — Jerry Beach (@JerryBeach73) March 16, 2025

Kevin Harlan is making this VCU George mason game 10x more lit! — Eritrea’s own (@KingSenay) March 16, 2025

Kevin Harlan makes everything sound interesting he should narrate history lessons so all people can actually enjoy learning history — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) March 16, 2025

Any game that is an 8 in excitement immediately goes to a 10 if Kevin Harlan is on the call. He’s so good. — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 16, 2025

This game was built for Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/H7zBkKenKY — Jake Martin (@MrJakeMartin) March 16, 2025

And trust us, that’s just the beginning.

George Mason was OH SO CLOSE to sending the A-10 Championship into OT, but VCU hangs on to win the title in a wild finish! Kevin Harlan on the call for CBS. 🏀🏆🎙️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9l4HYGJFts — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 16, 2025

VCU held off a furious charge from George Mason, winning the A-10 Championship 68-63, after a review added a few more tenths of a second to the clock — to add even more drama to an already electric finish.

Harlan’s calls are a force of nature, and Sunday’s A-10 Championship proved exactly why he’s the best of the best. He is untouchable in that he makes every game feel like an event you can’t miss. At the same time, he’s the kind of announcer who makes even the most ordinary moments feel extraordinary.

It’s no wonder fans can’t get enough of his calls.

And if you weren’t already on the Harlan bandwagon, it’s about time you hopped on.