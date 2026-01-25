Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images (Keaton Wagler); Joey Wagner of Illini Inquirer (Jake Davis)

No. 11 Illinois got a huge 88-82 road win over No. 4 Purdue in Big Ten men’s college basketball action on Saturday in West Lafayette, IN. The Fighting Illini were led by an unbelievable performance by freshman guard Keaton Wagler, who scored 46 points (13/17 from the field, 9/11 on threes, and 11/13 at the charity stripe) in the upset victory.

He’s a freshman! 🤯 Keaton Wagler shot lights out in No. 11 @IlliniMBB‘s win over No. 4 Purdue. pic.twitter.com/WTd0ggM6v2 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 24, 2026

After the game, Illinois starting forward Jake Davis — who added eight points, three rebounds, and two assists in the win — spoke to the media about Wagler’s performance.

“When he got to like 24 in the first half, I was like, sh*t, this motherf*cker… he’s making everything,” Davis said. “We’ve got to keep getting him the ball. And we did.”

When did Jake Davis know Keaton Wagler was on one? First half. “Shit, this motherfucker …he’s making everything.” pic.twitter.com/wtISVWRcyd — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) January 24, 2026

While Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter didn’t quite use those words to describe Wagler’s performance, he was equally as impressed by the freshman’s effort.

“That’s probably one of the most impressive performances, if not the most impressive we’ve had, you know, in Mackey Arena.” Purdue HC Matt Painter on Illinois’ Keaton Wagler dropping 46 points. pic.twitter.com/Dl0EPrVUyp — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 25, 2026

“That’s probably one of the most impressive performances, if not the most impressive performance, we’ve had in Mackey Arena from an opponent,” Painter told the media.