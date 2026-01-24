Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

If you come at John Fanta, you’d best not miss.

The NBC announcer was hosting an X Space about Big East basketball Friday night when a caller with the handle @artvandelay2323 interrupted his breakdown of Seton Hall’s defensive collapse against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

“They’re terrible. We’re terrible,” the caller said, apparently referring to the Red Storm

Behold one minute of Fanta responding to lazy sports discourse by saying a top-25 KenPom team isn’t terrible, the weather is terrible, the Cleveland Browns are terrible, but St. John’s is not terrible.

Fanta had enough pic.twitter.com/dSKYaNScQQ — Ray Shio (@LPlusRayShio) January 23, 2026

“You’re an idiot. Enough! ‘Terrible.’ Get off! I don’t have time for people who are going to come on here and just go off and say ‘terrible’ and ‘bad’ and ‘stinks’ and this and this and that. That’s ridiculous,” Fanta fired back. “You’re not terrible. He sat calling in here, saying St. John’s is ‘terrible.’ They’re top-25 in KenPom. They’re top-25 in NET. They’re not terrible. The weather’s terrible this weekend. My football team is terrible. St. John’s isn’t terrible. ‘They’re terrible.’ Bunch of crap. Calling in here and saying a bunch of people are ‘terrible.'”

Test John Fanta at your own risk.

This wasn’t the first time Fanta had gone off on a caller who decided to test him. In November, he went viral for snapping at a caller named Adam, who accused him of bias toward Xavier and his “buddy Sean Miller” during an X Space about the Crosstown Shootout. That rant ended with Fanta declaring he only loses sleep over “taking out the trash, getting the right groceries, and the Cleveland Browns” before refusing to let Adam salvage the call with a peace-offering “Go Browns.”

Unlike Adam, who at least tried to end on good terms, @artvandelay2323 later attempted to defend himself on X.

“Terrible was the wrong word,” he posted. “I don’t know what we are. We haven’t beaten a good [sic] team all season, and now we can’t really unless we beat UConn because the rest of this conference is in fact terrible. I could have clarified if @John_Fanta didn’t hang up on me LOL.”

St. John’s enters Saturday’s game against Xavier at 14-5 overall and 7-1 in Big East play, having won five straight and 10 of their last 12. The Red Storm rallied from 15 down in the second half to beat Seton Hall 65-60.