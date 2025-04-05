Photo Credit:John Fanta

There seems to be a hard way and an easy way to interview Olivier Rioux, the Florida Gators’ 7-foot-9 center.

Standing right beside Rioux, peering up as he towers over you, seems to be the hard way. Fox Sports and NBC college basketball broadcaster John Fanta tried that method Friday.

Rioux redshirted as a freshman this season. But he and his Florida teammates are in the media spotlight as they prepare to play Auburn on Saturday night in the first NCAA Final Four semifinal.

Fanta caught up with Rioux in the locker room and asked the big man a few questions. The broadcaster posted a video of the interview on X, and the results speak for themselves.

I caught up with 7-foot-9 Florida big man Olivier Rioux! Here’s our conversation: pic.twitter.com/24DrUNSJU9 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 4, 2025

The first thing you notice is that the person working the camera got quite a workout, panning back and forth between Fanta and Rioux. Also, will Fanta need a trip to the chiropractor after craning his neck to look up at Rioux?

10/10 opening pan from the camera operator🤣 — Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) April 4, 2025



As for the interview itself, some media and fans found Rioux’s answers amusing. Fanta asked him, “If you could go out with any three celebrities, living or dead, who would you go out with?”

Rioux’s answer: “Leonardo DiCaprio.”

This might be my new favorite video of all time 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1UWVqN7My9 — Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) April 4, 2025



By contrast, here’s an interview with Rioux seated. Much easier on the cameraman, the reporter doesn’t have to strain his neck, etc.

1v1 with #Florida 7’9 C Olivier Rioux and our @RLastellaReport on his journey to UF, his upcoming breakout year and why he believes UF is gonna win it all #Gators ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UEjo9Fco6k — Bleacher Brothers (@BleacherBrother) April 5, 2025

Luckily for Fanta, a rising star in the broadcasting industry, he’s done mostly eye-to-eye interviews at the Final Four.

My 1-on-1 conversation with Rick Pitino after he won AP Coach of the Year. On St. John’s 31-5 season, Bryce Hopkins and Joson Sanon, what’s next in building the 2025-26 roster, negotiations with Louisville on a potential home-and-home, Richard to Xavier, Willard to Nova and more. pic.twitter.com/tRu3gI5OE9 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 4, 2025

But when it comes to Olivier Rioux, even the best of the best, like John Fanta, have to look up, both literally and figuratively.