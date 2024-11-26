Courtesy John Fanta

If you come at John Fanta, you best not miss.

The popular college basketball announcer was part of a spaces event on X along with the Big East conference when he took calls from fans. One fan decided to puff his chest out and come for Fanta with allegations of bias when it comes to the rivalry between Xavier and Cincinnati.

The Crosstown Shootout is one of the best rivalries in college basketball, but it’s been dominated by the Musketeers in recent years. Xavier has won 9 of the past 11 games including five straight contests.

So when Adam asked John Fanta a trolling question about ranking Cincinnati ahead of Xavier and his “buddy Sean Miller” and how it must have pained him, the college basketball guru was having none of it.

Behold 100 seconds of the best sports audio you will hear this year as Fanta responds to accusations about media bias against the Bearcats (as if that’s a real thing?) by saying that he doesn’t care and only loses sleep over taking the trash out, getting the right groceries, and the Cleveland Browns.

Test Johnny Fanta at your own risk. pic.twitter.com/KSoCwxITSV — Mark Titus Show (@MarkTitusShow) November 26, 2024

“No you don’t get to salvage the call,” is the cherry on top after Adam tried to finish with a peace offering of “Go Browns.”

Yes, John Fanta has covered Sean Miller from his time in the Big East. He broke the news of his return to Xavier and appeared on the coach’s podcast. But to think that would prohibit him from ranking Cincinnati above Xavier in a Top 25 poll is a bit of a stretch. It’s not like college basketball is college football where Top 25 rankings and conference narratives really matter that much because after all, there is a pretty large tournament to decide things.

If anything, if you’re going to come with accusations of media bias, make sure you do so repping a team that may actually have an axe to grind instead of one that has been getting constantly beaten by its rival.

[Mark Titus]