Photo Credit: Make A Difference with Phil Martelli on YouTube.

It’s common to see former athletes get into broadcasting. That was the case for John Fanta of Fox Sports. But the transition for Fanta happened a lot earlier than it does for other athletes — thanks to some friendly encouragement and brutal honesty from a coach.

Fanta appeared on Make A Difference with Phil Martelli and discussed his time playing sports as a kid. While he acknowledged not having “next level athleticism,” Fanta called basketball his strongest sport growing up, owing his skills there to a strong jump shot. He also recalled being an accurate pitcher at the youth level. Football, though, was the sport that Fanta played for the longest time.

“My dad was a left guard so I was a left guard,” Fanta said. “And I got done with my sophomore year of football — of high school football. And my high school football coach, a guy by the name of Chuck Kyle. This guy’s won 11 state championships in Ohio. He’s one of the greatest high school football coaches ever. Not just in the state. Ever. He goes, ‘I love your passion. But you talk about the game a lot better than you play it.'”

“I love your passion, but you talk about the game a lot better than you play it”@John_Fanta dives into his sports background on #MakeADifference pic.twitter.com/5UUeXMJjiu — Make A Difference with Phil Martelli (@MakeADiffPod) April 23, 2025



Fanta is one of the rising stars in college basketball announcing. He’s shown an ability to both work through humorous moments and have serious, frank takes. And at a young age, he’s found his voice as an announcer.

After recalling Kyle’s advice, Fanta chuckled before adding, “And it was the best advice I could have gotten.”

No argument there.