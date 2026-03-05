NBC Sports play-by-play announcer John Fanta and Adam Sandler from the film 'Big Daddy'. Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images; Columbia/Sony Pictures Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images; Columbia/Sony Pictures
John Fanta joined NBC Sports last August after seven years with Fox Sports, and college basketball fans got a taste of the entertainment he brings to broadcasts during a Georgetown-St. John’s game Wednesday night on Peacock.

Fanta, NBC’s lead voice for Big East basketball, noted that Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley “looks like he was just told it’s 10:31 at McDonald’s and they’re out of sausage biscuits.”

That clip quickly went viral.

Ryan Hammer of the BlueBlooded college hoops podcast posted to X that he spoke to Fanta on Wednesday, with the podcast episode set to come out on Thursday. Hammer wrote, “Talked to Fanta today (30 minutes on tomorrow’s pod ep), and he said the first thing that came into his mind at this moment was the McDonald’s scene from Big Daddy. Absolutely elite pull, wasn’t scripted at all.”

That’s definitely a classic, memorable scene for anyone who has seen the Adam Sandler-led 1999 comedy, Big Daddy, but it’s pretty amazing that it helped Fanta deliver a crazy quote on the fly during a college basketball broadcast. Now we’ll have to see if he can incorporate Scuba Steve or 30 packets of ketchup into broadcasts.

In addition to being NBC’s top voice for Big East basketball, he’s also calling NBA on NBC games.

