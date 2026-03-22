Credit: TNT

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to the Sweet 16 after defeating the High Point Panthers 94-88 in what was a tightly contested game from start to finish, featuring 15 lead changes and six ties.

After the game, Calipari, who is going to the Sweet 16 for the 17th time in his career as a head coach, had nothing but praise for the High Point head coach, Flynn Clayman, and the school’s administration.

“Everything they do is about those students. You know what? They’re empowered,” Calipari said of the university, which chartered a plane for students to attend its NCAA Tournament games.

“It proves my point. Administrations win championships. Coaches win games,” Calipari continued. “In this era of NIL and all the other stuff- I’m telling you, if you’re not totally into it and they’re not committed, you’re not winning now. You just can’t. And High Point is.”

Coach Cal with nothing but praise for the High Point coaching staff and administration. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/pS3gpuCCc4 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 22, 2026

Calipari’s praise comes at a time when some of the other most prominent coaches at the high-major level have been critical of mid-major programs and their scheduling. Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter issued a warning to Miami RedHawks head coach Travis Steele, who said that high-major programs were unwilling to schedule his team.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats had pointed words for both High Point and Miami University after Clayman’s emotional outburst, claiming that “high-majors need to play mid-majors early in the season” after an upset win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the round of 64.

“I’m not sure how hard you tried if you’re playing 3 non-D1 games,” Oats said, noting that both the Panthers and the RedHawks played three opponents under the Division I level this season.

Regardless of how his contemporaries might feel, Coach Cal has made it clear he feels High Point is doing everything the right way as it fights for mid-major relevancy during a time when it’s harder than ever for schools with fewer resources to remain competitive.