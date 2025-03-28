Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

John Calipari may have led Arkansas to a historic collapse against Texas Tech in the Sweet 16, but it might not have been all his fault.

Adam Lefkoe, Candace Parker, Jay Wright and Seth Davis had the studio coverage of Arkansas’s Sweet 16 matchup with Texas Tech Thursday night. And as Arkansas held a seven-point lead at halftime, Lefkoe read a stat that all but guaranteed Calipari had this game in the bag. Unless you believe in announcer jinxes.

“This stat is crazy…Calipari has had a lead of six or more in the NCAA Tournament 35 times. He’s 35-0.” – Adam Lefkoe with Arkansas leading 38-31 at halftime. 😬 pic.twitter.com/t4d8n1PWBV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 28, 2025



“This stat is crazy,” Lefkoe said. “Calipari has had a lead of six or more in the NCAA Tournament 35 times. He’s 35-0.”

Without hesitation, Seth Davis interjected to say, “Well, you just mushed him…You don’t say that on TV!” As Candace Parker quickly added, “announcer jinx.”

Lefkoe, however, came to his own defense, saying, “I’m just reading statistics, if they’re gonna mess it up, that’s on them.”

And mess it up they did. Calipari’s Razorbacks were winning 38-31 when Lefkoe read the stat at halftime and they quickly expanded on that lead during the second half. Arkansas would go on to blow a 16-point second half lead, and 13 points in the final five minutes enroute to an 85-83 overtime loss to Texas Tech.

Many have faulted Calipari for not calling a timeout with seven seconds left to set up their final offensive possession after Texas Tech took its 85-83 lead in overtime. But true announcer jinx believers know this loss belongs on Lefkoe’s resume.