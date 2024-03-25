Credit: CBS Sports
Some might feel as though the NCAA Tournament just isn’t the same without Jim Nantz calling the action. However, the legendary CBS announcer is still a part of March Madness in 2024.

A lot of college basketball fans have been wondering why Nantz isn’t on the call for this year’s tourney. The iconic announcer, who called 354 NCAA tournament games, 96 Final Four matchups, and 32 title games over his storied career, announced last year that it would be his final one on the mic. Ian Eagle has taken over as CBS’ lead broadcaster and audiences seem very happy with the transition.

However, even though Nantz isn’t on the call, he’s still a part of March Madness thanks to his alma mater. The Houston Cougars are once again among the best programs in the nation and were in action Sunday against Texas A&M with a Sweet Sixteen berth on the line.

In the crowd cheering on the Cougs was Class of ’81 alum Jim Nantz himself.

It’s been a real lovefest between Nantz and the University of Houston lately. The school recently honored him with a banner hanging in the Fertitta Center’s upper level, alongside former Houston greats Otis Birdsong, Clyde Drexler, Elvin Hayes, Akeem Olajuwon, and Michael Young.

The banner reads, “Jim Nantz: Voice of March Madness 1991-2023.”

Nantz also showed up in a Capital One commercial playing during the 2024 NCAA Tournament, ensuring that his familiar voice will continue to be heard, one way or another.

