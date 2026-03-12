Credit: ACC Network

Even in retirement, Jim Boeheim can’t help but be Jim Boeheim.

Boeheim was the head coach of the Syracuse men’s basketball program for 47 seasons. His replacement, Adrian Autry, only got three before he was fired earlier this week as the program stagnated under his watch.

Now a college basketball analyst for the ACC Network, Boeheim was asked for his thoughts on the move on Wednesday. The Hall of Fame coach admitted that the program is dealing with a severe NIL funding issue and that the buck stops with the head coach, but also gave the team’s players a solid push under the bus.

Jim Boeheim throwing the current Syracuse players under the bus for why Adrian Autry got fired. Even now, in retirement, an icon of the spoken word. [image or embed] — Sean Keeley (@seankeeley.bsky.social) March 11, 2026 at 2:21 PM

“Well, you know what happens? You don’t have enough resources that put you behind. We look at the [ACC], BC, Georgia Tech, now Syracuse, three of the least NIL money in the league. You have to look at that.

“With Adrian Autry, his two best players had horrible years. If you take any team in this league and you take their two best players and they have really, really bad years, like Cam Boozer and Isaiah Evans have a bad year at Duke, they don’t win. That’s what happened this year at Syracuse. His two best players just didn’t play well.

“At the end of the day, the head coach is responsible. Adrian Autry knows that. I think he’s a good coach. I think he got in a situation where his best players just didn’t play the way they needed to play, and it cost him his job.”

Boeheim would later echo those sentiments on Cuse Sports Talk, saying Autry was “let down” by his players (via ESPN).

“This is not rocket science. It’s hire the best coach you can, and give him the resources.” To Jim Boeheim, it does not matter whether or not the next head coach is from the Syracuse family. pic.twitter.com/r5nWtCmi1w — Cuse Sports Talk (@CuseSportsTalk_) March 11, 2026

“The one thing with Adrian this year — he’s not going to say this, and people will think I shouldn’t say it — his two best players had bad years,” Boeheim told Cuse Sports Talk. “They had bad years on offense. They had bad years on defense. The best two players have to have great years. That didn’t happen. … He got let down by those guys, I think. I think they would say the same thing. I think they’d say, ‘Yeah, we didn’t play well.'”

While Boeheim never named the players he was referring to, J.J. Starling and Donnie Freeman both had disappointing seasons after leading the team in scoring the year prior.

It’s a classic Boeheim way of going about things. There was probably a more nuanced and appropriate way to phrase all of that, but he went with the most direct and caustic version, taking care of his guy above all else. Love him or hate him, he remains who he is, even now that his storied coaching career is over.

There’s a larger discussion to be had about the state of the Syracuse basketball program when Autry took over, and how he found himself in a hole few coaches could dig themselves out of, but that’s for another day.

The Daily Orange recently reported that Syracuse spent roughly $8 million on its basketball roster this season. That pales in comparison to what programs like Duke and North Carolina are shelling out.