For years, former Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim wore nothing but custom-made suits with Syracuse-related photos. Adrian Jules Custom Clothiers in Rochester, New York, is responsible for introducing the legendary coach to meaningful scenes related to the Orange within the lining of his jacket.

Boeheim’s fiery coaching wasn’t confined to the sideline. Even now in the broadcast booth with ESPN and its associated networks, as well as SiriusXM, his passion shines through.

An iconic outfit didn’t just mark his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium but a nod to his past. In 2014, No. 1 ranked Syracuse was down 60-58 to Duke when C.J. Fair’s drive for a game-tying layup ended with a charge call and Boeheim’s unforgettable sprint onto the court, in which he ripped off his suit jacket.

It was such an iconic moment that Boeheim had it immortalized in the lining of his jacket. The 79-year-old Boeheim wore a jacket whose lining featured pictures of himself tearing off his coat for the ACC Network broadcast of Wednesday’s Duke-Notre Dame matchup in Durham.

To celebrate his return to Duke on Wednesday night, Jim Boeheim wore a jacket featuring pictures of himself tearing off his jacket. pic.twitter.com/7gTBTFzxlJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2024

At fellow analyst Cory Alexander’s prompting, Boeheim proudly displayed the hidden treasure inside his jacket, sending shockwaves through the booth. Play-by-play announcer Wes Durham could only stammer, his voice laced with disbelief as he inquired about the garment’s age.

“We’ve got it here — right here. Well, I keep it for special occasions,” quipped Boeheim. “I’ve had it for a while. We save it; save it for the big occasions. The original jacket we sold at an auction for $15,000 for the charity.”

Whether on the sideline or in the booth, his dedication to Syracuse University shines through, etched in his coaching record and the fabric of his attire. But the question remains: what other iconic moments does Boeheim have hidden up his sleeve (or, rather, jacket lining)?

