Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The biggest storyline of the 2024-2025 college basketball season so far is the two-time defending champion Connecticut Huskies. But it’s not because of their performance on the court, or lack thereof. It’s because of the sideline antics of head coach Dan Hurley.

UConn has shockingly lost its first two games in Maui to Memphis and Colorado respectively. And in each game, Hurley has spontaneously combusted on the sidelines throwing constant temper tantrums that would make the crankiest toddler proud.

And while Hurley becoming a top level villain may be great for the sport (for now), his antics have a much shorter shelf life when UConn loses compared to when they are winning national championships.

At The Field of 68, Jeff Goodman had some tough truths to speak to the title winning coach after UConn’s second loss in two days, saying that Hurley needed to grow up.

What are @GoodmanHoops‘ thoughts on Dan Hurley? “He’s gotta grow up. He has to grow up. He’s an elite-level coach. But the refs have had it with him. Everyone is done with him acting like a child” After Dark is LIVE:https://t.co/gbERDXN2vb pic.twitter.com/Ez23JxD12I — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 27, 2024

“He’s gotta grow up, I said this two years ago, I’m going to say it again. It’s too much right now. Dan, love you man. You’re an elite level coach. You just gotta understand, it’s not that one call. It’s not that one call that they’re getting you on. It’s because it’s over and over and over and the refs don’t want to deal with it anymore,” Goodman said.

Goodman compared Hurley’s plight to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who had a reputation of complaining about calls early in his career and how it would harm his reputation with referees later in his career. And that narrative has continued to this day.

“The refs are going to be pissed off about you. They’re already going to have it in their mind. And that’s what they have in their mind for Dan Hurley. Even if he’s right about a call, which he was today, it doesn’t matter. And he was yesterday on a key call. It doesn’t matter because the refs have had it with you because of what you’ve done and that you act like a child at times,” Goodman added.