Former Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright has become a staple of March Madness television coverage since departing the Wildcats’ program in 2022. But it appears that time is drawing to an end.

On Thursday, Wright took to social media to announce he’d be stepping away from full-time broadcasting this season.

“After three amazing years with CBS Sports and TNT Sports, I’ve decided to step back from full-time broadcasting. It wasn’t an easy call, but it allows me to focus on my role as Special Assistant to the President at Villanova — and to spend quality time with my family,” Wright wrote in a statement.

“Huge thanks to the CBS Sports and TNT Sports teams. They’re truly the best in the business. I’m grateful for the incredible experiences and friendships.

“I look forward to staying connected and collaborating with them on future projects.”

TNT Sports responded with a statement of their own thanking Wright.

“Coach Wright is the consummate professional who brought the same thoughtful insights, preparation and passion for the game to broadcasting that he displayed throughout his Hall of Fame coaching career. We greatly appreciate all his contributions, and he will always be a part of our TNT Sports family,” the statement read.

CBS Sports president David Berson also issued a statement

David Berson, President & CEO, CBS Sports, on Jay Wright https://t.co/bJers10Swi pic.twitter.com/nQbCwv238G — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) August 28, 2025

“Jay Wright is a Hall of Fame coach and a Hall of Fame person. He’s been a fantastic CBS Sports teammate. We will miss having him full-time, but I am excited that our relationship will continue with Jay contributing occasionally to our coverage,” Berson said.

Wright has been a critical part of CBS Sports’ and TNT Sports’ coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for three years, contributing as a key studio analyst on the top team. Based on his statement, along with Berson’s statement, it seems we shouldn’t rule out seeing Wright on television sometime in the near future in a more limited capacity.

But for now, his broadcasting career is ending in a similar fashion to his coaching career: surprise and admiration.