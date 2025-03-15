Jae’Lyn Withers and coach Hubert Davis after Withers’ lane violation in a March 14, 2025 loss to Duke. (The Field of 68 on X.)

Sports at both the professional and collegiate levels often see players declining to talk to media after an impactful mistake. But that’s not what happened with North Carolina Tar Heels’ forward Jae’Lyn Withers Friday night against Duke in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. That came after Withers entered the key too early on a late Ven-Allen Lubin free throw that would have tied the game:

“Oh, no. OH, NO.” Cory Alexander knew it immediately. UNC’s Jae’Lyn Withers commits a critical lane violation foul, offsetting a game-tying free throw from Ven-Allen Lubin. https://t.co/RU2HtBRR9F pic.twitter.com/cU2DDUI499 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 15, 2025

Withers’ error there took immediate and notable criticism, including from analyst Jim Boeheim on the ESPN postgame studio show:

“It’s an effort mistake. You can say that. But in that situation, it’s just one you can’t make. And it cost Carolina an awful lot…It was a great effort spoiled by just, a mental mistake.” Jim Boeheim on Jae’Lyn Withers’ critical lane violation. https://t.co/PVZ7e6SKik pic.twitter.com/Eb9KLiQCs3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 15, 2025

After the game, though, Withers faced the media. And he had head coach Hubert Davis by his side offering support:

Hubert Davis stood arm-in-arm with Jae’Lyn Withers for his postgame media availability: “I mistimed the shot. I was just trying to make sure I crashed hard” “Guys, we’re not even sitting here in the semifinals without Jae’Lyn. I love him to death.” pic.twitter.com/SrigSpTFlM — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 15, 2025

Aaron Beard of The Associated Press wrote up that scene:

To his credit, Williams — a graduate forward who had helped lead the Tar Heels’ final-month surge to revive their NCAA Tournament hopes — didn’t hide from reporters. He instead faced the questions about that painful moment. He spoke in a low voice, his coach standing at his side in a public show of support. “I guess you could just say I kind of mistimed the shot,” Withers said. “I was trying to make sure I crashed hard to secure a rebound in case he did miss.” …“The emotions (that) followed was just just the sense, I’d say mostly disbelief initially,” Withers said. “But following that, of course upset with the end result.” His voice trailed off. That’s when his coach interjected. “Guys,” Hubert Davis told reporters, “we’re not here without J-Wit.”

This was an unfortunate loss for UNC, with the Tar Heels coming quite close to beating the top-ranked Blue Devils and solidifying their place in the NCAA Tournament field. Instead, they’re in a place where ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi said “I would not want to be North Carolina” postgame. (He had them as his first team out in a Saturday morning update.) But it led to a notable postgame moment thanks to Withers facing media questions about his error, and doing so with his coach’s support.