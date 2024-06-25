Credit: Yahoo Sports

The 2024 NBA Draft is set to get underway Wednesday night at the Barclays Center and, for the first time, it will be a two-day event with the second round airing Thursday night from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan.

The new format will lead to expanded coverage across many platforms, and on Tuesday morning, Yahoo Sports announced that Isis “Ice” Young would be hosting its NBA Draft show.

Yahoo shared the news on Instagram and also noted that Young’s role as host and analyst would be expanding as she’ll continue to cover men’s and women’s basketball on both a collegiate and professional level. Young covered the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament for Yahoo as an analyst and also has experience as an analyst with the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

Before getting into media, Young played college basketball for the Florida Gators, Syracuse Orange, Fordham Rams, and Siena Saints. She worked in production and as an analyst while at Syracuse and Fordham, and in 2017 she launched The Ice Box, where she interviewed athletes on campus.

In 2022, Young founded Your World Enterprises, designed to provide media training and broadcasting coaching services for athletes, coaches, and teams.

Along with her college basketball experience, Young played professionally in Germany, Greece, and Australia.

