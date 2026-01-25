Illinois big man David Mirkovic has a wild interview after the team's upset win at Purdue. Credit: WCIA3 (Central Illinois CBS affiliate) Credit: WCIA3 (Central Illinois CBS affiliate)
The No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini upset the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers in an 88-82 victory on Saturday afternoon, led by an incredible 46-point performance from freshman guard Keaton Wagler. During postgame media sessions, Illinois players were full of wild quotes, including freshman big man David Mirkovic.

Mirkovic was considered questionable to play in Saturday’s game due to an ankle injury, but he went on to play and was a big part of Illinois’ success, scoring 12 points and pulling down eight rebounds in the victory.

The freshman from Montenegro made it clear to the media postgame that he was going to do everything possible to play in the game, and he explained that being inactive for a Fighting Illini loss on Saturday would have left him quite distraught.

“If we lost today, and I wasn’t playing, I would kill myself probably. I had that thought.”

Sheesh. While the competitiveness is extremely admirable and says a lot about why Mirkovic is averaging 12 points and eight rebounds as a freshman, some would say that mindset is a touch extreme. You can be sure Illinois head coach Brad Underwood loves it, though.

Mirkovic added that he didn’t sleep on Friday night much due to “sharp pain” in his ankle.

“Coach (Underwood) came to me at breakfast and said adrenaline is the best drug,” Mirkovic added. “When you come out there and see 14,000 drunk fans cussing at you, you’re gonna be good.”

Mirkovic also explained the emotions that he had in the postgame celebration.

“After the buzzer, I was just screaming for straight seven minutes,” Mirkovic said. “I was just screaming. I lost so much energy. Even in the locker room, I started throwing chairs. I just sat on my chair, like, dying. I was just screaming for like seven minutes straight. It was good.”

“Yeah, I had so much energy when I came to the locker room,” Mirkovic continued. “I was just throwing chairs. Broke the board that the manager had. I just had so much energy. That’s my way to celebrate, to express that energy.”

