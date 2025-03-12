Credit: Jimmy Rosselli on Instagram

There’s electric. And then there’s what unfolded on media row during the Big South Championship.

High Point overcame a 15-point deficit to pull off an unthinkable comeback over Winthrop. The Panthers won their first-ever conference championship and punched their first ticket to the NCAA Tournament in program history in the process.

High Point is officially headed to the Big Dance — and here’s hoping their student radio team is, too.

In an era when Texas head women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum have gone out of their way to praise student media, High Point’s Jimmy Rosselli and Griffin Wright proved exactly why.

The journey from High Point, North Carolina, to Johnson City, Tennessee, may not compare to the 16-hour trek Texas student media made to Greenville, South Carolina, but it was no short trip. Rosselli and Wright made the trek, and for a while, it seemed like the Panthers’ NCAA dreams might slip away.

Down by as many as 15, High Point’s chances seemed all but gone. But then, something changed. The Panthers found their rhythm. Shots started falling. They went on a 24-2 run, dropping 52 second-half points to stun Winthrop, all while turning a 10-point halftime deficit into a historic win.

And Rosselli and Wright? They were the soundtrack to the entire unforgettable moment. But they didn’t just capture the magic for themselves — they ensured everyone else felt it, too.

Rosselli looked defeated with the Panthers down 48-33 with just over 15 minutes to go in the second half. The sophomore, who also does play-by-play and sideline reporting for ESPN+, grimaced after Winthrop’s Bryce Baker drilled a corner three.

“One of the best benches in the nation, and they need to start showing why,” Rosselli said.

“They could go on a 10-0 run very quickly,” Wright added.

And that’s exactly what happened. Rosselli and Wright brought every second of the run to life.

As High Point clawed its way back into the game, Rosselli maintained his composure, but the excitement in his voice was unmistakable. The broadcasting duo felt every second of it. Every shot was bigger than the last. Every reaction grew more intense, more electrifying, with each passing moment.

They rose to the occasion — and then some. Wright nearly pulled Rosselli out of his seat, sticking out his tongue in pure, unfiltered excitement as High Point’s Trae Benham gave the Panthers a 54-52 lead — one they would never relinquish.

You had to be there, and thanks to Rosselli and Wright, we all felt like we were.

“The High Point Panthers are going dancing for the first time in program history,” Rosselli said. “The High Point Panthers are dancing with glory. It’s over. High Point is a city of champions. The drought has ended, and it’s purple rain in High Point. It’s purple rain in Johnson City, Tennessee.”

Sometimes, you have to throw the rules out the window and enjoy the moment.

This wasn’t about keeping it cool or sticking to the script. This was their moment, and they made it everyone’s, too.