Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The High Point student radio team of Jimmy Rosselli and Griffin Wright went viral last March when the Panthers came away with a wild victory to win the 2025 Big South Tournament and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Rosselli and Wright had an electric, hilarious announcing call that beautifully showcased the madness of March.

Fast-forward to March 2026, and Rosselli and Wright are back at it. And while they got to see High Point make the NCAA Tournament last time, they got to see High Point *win an NCAA Tournament game* this time.

As you’d expect, Rosselli and Wright went absolutely bonkers as 12-seed High Point secured a dramatic 83-82 victory over 5-seed Wisconsin in first-round NCAA Tournament action on Thursday.

Here’s how Rosselli and Wright sounded on the High Point student radio call when the Panthers’ Owen Aquino blocked a shot from Wisconsin’s Nick Boyd with 1.6 seconds remaining.

Rosselli: “Boyd, takes it in bounds. Nine seconds. Boyd, wants it inside. Drives. Six seconds. BLOCKED! THERE IT IS! THERE IT IS! THROW ON THE GLASS SLIPPER! IT’S A CINDERELLA STORY IN PORTLAND, OREGON! OOOOH, WHAT A FEELING! FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY!”

Wright, while cackling through much of the commentary: “BLOCKED! BLOCKED! BLOCKED! BLOCKED! LET’S GO! NOT YET, JIMMY! 1.6 LEFT!”

Rosselli: “OH MY GOD! BIG-TIME BLOCK FROM AQUINO!”

Wright: “THIS IS NOT REAL, JIM! THIS IS NOT REAL!”

Well, it’s real.

The Panthers have pulled off one upset, and they will look to pull off another in the second round of the NCAA Tournament vs. Arkansas, a 4-seed. Rosselli and Wright will certainly be hyped up for that one.