The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors nailed a buzzer-beating three-pointer to sink Cal State Fullerton 87-85 on Saturday in Big West men’s college basketball action at Titan Gym.

The ESPN+ broadcast featured Fullerton’s crew of play-by-play announcer Jonathan Rifkind and color commentator Adam Rank.

Rank is best known for being an NFL Network analyst, a popular voice in the fantasy football world, and for frequent appearances on The Jim Rome Show.

But the Cal State Fullerton alum also serves as an analyst on Titans basketball broadcasts, and his fandom — and frustration — came out loud and clear in the final seconds of the heartbreaking loss to Hawaii.

“Erickson back out to Bullock for the win,” Rifkind said as Dre Bullock was about to attempt a three-pointer.

“Not him!” Rank exclaimed. “Oh no!”

And Rank let out one more “Oh no!” as the ball went through the hoop for a buzzer-beating, game-winning three for Bullock and Hawaii.

“Oh, what a shot!” Rank added.

“And Hawaii’s final moments in the Big West, at Cal State Fullerton’s home, ends in a cinematic finish,” Rifkind said.

Fullerton had taken the lead on the previous play, with KJ Harris nailing a three on a wild possession with under 10 seconds remaining.

“What are we doing?” Rank asked as the play was unfolding. “You’ve got time! You’ve got time! He got it! He got it!”

After the Titans took the lead, Rank said, “Oh, get the ball! Oh no!”

Rank posted a video on Instagram that includes his reaction alongside Rifkind.

“March Madness happens here,” Rank wrote in the caption.

“STRESSSSSS,” Rifkind posted in the replies. And he told Jim Rome in the replies, “You might be the only one that can empathize with what Rank puts us through.”

Rank had good reason to fear Bullock before the final shot. Bullock finished with a game-high 27 points and went 5-of-8 on threes.

Hawaii improves to 21-7 (13-5 in Big West play) with the dramatic win, while Cal State Fullerton falls to 15-15 (10-8 in Big West play) with the loss.