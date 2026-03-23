Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I’ve lived in Greenville, South Carolina, since October 2022, so I have a vested interest in saying what I’m about to say. But I’m also not going to be one of those locals who respond to every glowing out-of-town take with some variation of “please don’t move here.” Greenville is having a moment right now, and the people who came here for the NCAA Tournament’s first and second rounds and the SEC women’s basketball conference tournament earned the right to say what they saw.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson was part of the network’s broadcast team covering the Greenville pod alongside Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill, a crew that called Duke’s narrow 71-65 escape against Siena, VCU’s 82-78 upset of North Carolina, and the rest of a first round that gave Bon Secours Wellness Arena several games of playoff college basketball and a full house for all of them.

Thank You Greenville, that was a blast! You should be an NCAA Tournament site every year. Between the downtown, the parks, the restaurants, the arena and the people it’s the perfect place for basketball fans to come together. Hope to be back soon! — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) March 22, 2026

And then there’s Kyle Tucker, who returned to sports media just last month after 17 months away from journalism to join 247Sports as Director of College Basketball Content. He has spent two decades covering college basketball, so when someone with that frame of reference describes Greenville as the best-kept secret on the East Coast, and his tweet about it becomes — by his own admission — the most interacted-with post of his many years on the platform, that says a lot.

I had no idea: Greenville, S.C., is an awesome city. Legit really cool downtown district. Great restaurants and good vibes. I feel like this is the best kept secret on the East Coast? — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTuckerCBB) March 20, 2026

The reaction tracks for anyone who has spent real time here. Greenville’s downtown is genuinely one of the better ones in the country for a city its size — Falls Park on the Reedy, Main Street, the restaurant scene that has exploded over the last decade — and it has a way of catching first-time visitors completely off guard, because nothing about Greenville’s reputation precedes it. It doesn’t have the national name recognition of Charlotte or Atlanta, the college-town identity of Columbia or Chapel Hill, or the coastal draw of Charleston. What it has is a walkable, well-built downtown that rewards the people who show up without expectations. That’s exactly what the NCAA Tournament crowd got.

But beyond the vibes, there’s a real argument here about what events like this mean to a city like Greenville, specifically, and it has everything to do with what Greenville doesn’t have. There is no professional sports franchise here, and there won’t be one. Sitting about 2.5 hours from Atlanta and 2 hours from Charlotte, sandwiched between two cities that already have a full complement of pro teams, Greenville is never going to land an NFL, NBA, MLB, or NHL franchise. What the city has instead is the Greenville Triumph in USL soccer, the Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, and the Drive, the Red Sox’s Low-A affiliate. Those are real teams with real fanbases, and they matter to this community. But they are not the kind of events that put a city on the national sports media map for a weekend and send Tracy Wolfson and Kyle Tucker to their phones to tell their combined audiences about a city they didn’t know they needed to visit.

The NCAA Tournament does that. The SEC women’s conference tournament does that. And Greenville has now proven it can host both at a level that generates the kind of organic word-of-mouth that no tourism board can manufacture. The complaint that has followed Bon Secours Wellness Arena for years — the concourses are too tight, the circulation is a problem, the back-of-house infrastructure doesn’t meet the standards that major events now require — is a legitimate one, and anyone who has been to a sold-out game there knows exactly what it feels like at halftime when everyone tries to move at once. But that argument is about to have a shelf life. Greenville’s County Council approved bonding measures in February to finance a $282 million renovation and expansion of the arena. This sweeping plan includes dramatically expanded concourses, additional restrooms, improved ADA accessibility, new food and beverage areas, a new Church Street entrance to address pedestrian flow, and a 6,600-seat outdoor amphitheater on the campus.

Renovations are anticipated to begin in 2026 or early 2027 and should take approximately two years, with the arena remaining operational throughout. The concourse problem, which has been the most persistent knock on the building, is already being addressed. Once it is, the argument for Greenville as a permanent fixture on the NCAA Tournament rotation gets a lot harder to dispute.

Wolfson said the city should be a Tournament site every year, and she’s not wrong. Greenville is never getting an MLB team. It’s never getting an NBA franchise and sitting where it does between two major Southeast hubs, that was decided a long time ago. What it can get — what it just got — is a weekend where the entire country’s sports media attention passes through your downtown, and national media figures with large platforms tell their audiences about a city they didn’t expect to love so much.

Greenville earned a few more advocates this week, and when the arena renovations are done, it’ll keep earning them.