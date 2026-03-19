Credit: CBS

Just seconds into the 2026 NCAA Tournament’s opening game in the first round on CBS, Grant Hill poked fun at Bill Raftery’s legendary partying habits.

As Ian Eagle, Hill, and Raftery explained what they were looking forward to in the TCU-Ohio State game and March Madness in general, Hill joked about how his liver was in for a rough month.

“Best time of the year,” Hill said. “Get a chance to see great basketball, buzzer-beaters, and damage my liver this next month.”

That drew a laugh out of Eagle and an “OOOH!” out of the 82-year-old Raftery.

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill have the TCU-Ohio State first-round opener call for CBS. Hill: “Best time of the year. Get a chance to see great basketball, buzzer-beaters, and damage my liver this next month (pointing to Raftery).” 🏀📺🎙️ #MarchMadness #NCAATournament https://t.co/Qyu3YNVCoS pic.twitter.com/zEBphW762B — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 19, 2026

NBC Sports broadcaster John Fanta recently told a hilarious story involving the Raftery nightlife experience. Last March, Eagle and Dan Patrick exchanged their own funny stories of drinking with Raftery. And CBS announcer Brad Nessler said that Raftery can outlast Ric Flair on a night out. Raftery even hung out with Bill Murray during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Two of the world’s great Bills hung out last night: Bill Raftery and Bill Murray. “Did you pick up the bill?” – Grant Hill “One Bill did, and it wasn’t this Bill.” – Bill Raftery 🏀😂 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0RcMMx7Rsz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 25, 2024

So, Hill, like Eagle, has surely had some nights out on the town with Raftery and is prepared for the same in the coming weeks.

Eagle, Hill, and Raftery form what Awful Announcing readers voted the best broadcast booth in sports in 2025. They provide sharp, entertaining, and witty commentary and make every broadcast a fun one for basketball fans.