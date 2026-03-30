Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Many shining moments later, the 2026 NCAA Men’s Tournament is almost over.

Only four teams remain, which means only one broadcasting crew is still on the call. However, college basketball fans got to experience the calls and analysis from several different announcers, commentators, and reporters throughout March Madness. And now, we want to know how you thought they did.

From the First Four to the Final Four, eleven broadcasting crews worked this year’s tournament for CBS Sports and TNT Sports, thanks to a quirk when Jason Benetti subbed for Brian Anderson after he lost his voice during a First Four game (Anderson later returned).

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce Jason Benetti, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy, and Lauren Shehadi Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Evan Washburn Brad Nessler, Wally Szczerbiak, and Jared Greenberg Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein Tom McCarthy, Candace Parker, Dan Bonner, and AJ Ross Brandon Gaudin, Chris Webber, and Andy Katz Jordan Kent, Jim Spanarkel, and Jenny Dell Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley, Dick Vitale, and Jenny Dell

As with all of our rankings, you’ll find a form for grading each booth (also available here). The form will feature each announcing team, presented in the order above, with a bracketed note on what round that team worked through. You will be asked to grade those teams individually from A to F. A is the best grade, and F is the worst.

You can grade as few or as many teams as you desire, and you can Control-F to find a team you’re particularly interested in voting for. Once you’ve selected your grades, submit them. Feel free to add comments or explanations for your grades, but it’s not required. All votes and comments are anonymous, and email addresses are not collected.

The voting form is below and here. It will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, April 3. The rankings will be announced on Awful Announcing next Monday before the national championship game.