The eight men’s NCAA Tournament announcing booths for 2025. All photos from screengrabs except Smith/Antonelli/McCarthy (Kirby Lee, Imagn Images), Haywood/Nessler (Haywood on Instagram), Lappas/Catalon (CBS), and Anderson/Jackson (r/LAClippers). Graphic by Andrew Bucholtz.

With March Madness wrapped up, we want your opinions on how the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament announcers did. There were some changes this year from CBS and TNT Sports, most notably with Jalen Rose joining Lisa Byington and Robbie Hummel, and Steve Smith moving from working with Byington and Hummel to replacing Avery Johnson with Tom McCarthy and Debbie Antonelli.

As with all of our rankings (announcers for regular-season MBB, NFL, CFB, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NHL, and more), the bottom of this post will contain a form to vote (also available here). The form will feature a list of announcing teams, presented alphabetically by the play-by-play announcer’s last name, with a bracketed note on what round that team worked through. You will be asked to grade those teams individually from A to F. A is the best grade, and F is the worst.

You can grade as few or as many teams as you desire, and you can Control-F to find a team you’re particularly interested in voting for. Once you’ve selected your grades, submit them. Feel free to add comments or explanations for your grades, but it’s not required. All votes and comments are anonymous, and email addresses are not collected.

The voting form is below and here. It will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, April 11. The rankings will be announced at Awful Announcing early next week.

Loading…

Thanks for voting!