Credit: Tubi

The Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball program is getting the documentary treatment.

Gonzaga: The Slipper Still Fits will debut as a Tubi Original on March 6, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary focuses on how the small Spokane school went from a perennial Cinderella team to a powerhouse.

The film includes interviews with Bulldogs head coach Mark Few, along with Gonzaga alums John Stockton, Adam Morrison, Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard, Jalen Suggs, and Domantas Sabonis. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is also featured.

Starting in the late 1990s, Gonzaga started making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, establishing itself as a perennial Cinderella. However, it took until 2017 for them to finally reach the national championship game. They returned to the title game in 2021. Mostly under the guidance of Few, the Bulldogs have played in the Sweet Sixteen 14 times, the Elite Eight 6 times, and the Final Four 2 times.

The phrase “the slipper still fits” has been associated with the program since Gus Johnson proclaimed it during their 1999 March Madness run. It’s also the name of a prominent SB Nation blog covering the school.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Teton Ridge Entertainment with Gonzaga: The Slipper Still Fits,” says Tubi senior vp of content acquisitions and partnerships Sam Harowitz. “The Gonzaga story resonates beyond the court and has the power to shape culture, and we’re proud to bring Coach Few’s remarkable legacy to our audience with this compelling documentary.”