Photo Credit: NCAA

The sports media industry has traditionally been a male-dominated field. But as women’s basketball continues to grow at both the WNBA and collegiate level, so too does the number of female media members covering the sport. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma brought that to light during his postgame press conference on Friday night.

Auriemma discussed several topics in his postgame press conference relating to his team’s dominant 85-51 victory over UCLA and their upcoming matchup against South Carolina in the National Championship on Sunday night.

But just before the end of his media availability, Auriemma spoke to the number of female reporters that were present during the presser, which he claimed was the most he has seen in his 40 years as a head coach.

“Before I leave, I do have to say this. And not just because it’s women’s basketball. But I’ve been to these Final Fours for 24 years. The most women I have ever seen at a press conference since I started this 40 years ago. I’m just really, really proud of you all.”

While Auriemma obviously doesn’t quite relate immediately to female media members paving their way in a male-dominated field, he does know a bit about being slapped with a label that comes with working in women’s sports at times.

Auriemma has long been regarded as the best women’s basketball coach of all time in the collegiate game in the eyes of most. But at times, his name can be forgotten when you bring up the greatest coaches in college basketball, regardless of gender.

Auriemma has also, of course, worked with legends of the game like Rebecca Lobo and Kara Wolters, who starred at UConn before going on to pursue a career in sports media after their playing days. So it certainly makes sense that Auriemma is an open advocate for women featuring in sports media roles.

As you may expect, Auriemma’s message was met with open arms, with many female media members thanking him for the acknowledgment on social media.

“Awesome,” wrote Eliana Brown of The Athletic.

“This brought a tear to my eye,” wrote Bailee Marie Tucker of WCHS Fox 11 in Charleston, West Virginia.

“This was absolutely fantastic. How can you not love and respect Geno Auriemma? Thank you for shouting out the women in sports journalism!” wrote Ira Gorawara, an editor for the Daily Bruin covering the UCLA Bruins.