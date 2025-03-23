Photo Credit: CBS

Everyone is guilty of an occasional slip of the tongue. It happens. The hope, though, is that when the slip of the tongue occurs, it’s heard by as few people as possible. On Saturday, Gene Steratore, CBS’ March Madness Rules analyst, wasn’t so fortunate.

Steratore, as football fans know, is a former NFL referee and is CBS’ top rules analyst for the network’s NFL and college football coverage. While football season has been over for a while, it was still on Steratore’s mind in the final minutes of Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game between Michigan and Texas A&M.

The Wolverines appeared to build on their lead on a dunk from Rubin Jones. The play, however, came after a miss from Michigan’s Vladislav Goldin and was immediately whistled for a review for basket interference, FKA offensive goaltending.

While reviewing the play, Steratore predicted that the basket would not count, which ended up being correct. But in the process, he momentarily forgot which sport he was calling.

“A good look from up on top,” Steratore said. “You can see a percentage of that football appears to still be over the cylinder. I think they take it away.

“You can see a percentage of that football appears to still be over the cylinder…” CBS Sports basketball and football rules analyst Gene Steratore forgets what sport he’s calling. 🏀🏈🦓🎙️ #MarchMadness #NFL pic.twitter.com/tLHh4kfSwK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2025

To the surprise of, well, nobody, that mistake did not go unnoticed.

Gene Steratore just called it a football. Dudes delirious 😂 — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) March 22, 2025

Steratore talking football in a basketball game. — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) March 22, 2025

Gene Steratore just said ‘a percentage of that football’ is over the rim… oh boy — Smom (@smomwetgobam) March 22, 2025

steratore just said football lol — Gabriel Morency (@sportsrage) March 22, 2025

At least he’s didn’t try and invoke the infield fly rule? https://t.co/PS5X4hoewl — lhd_on_sports (@lhd_on_sports) March 23, 2025

Steratore just called a basketball a football. Is he the only rules expert? — I’m a Y Unk not one of your little YNs (@HBKBrandon) March 22, 2025

While the basket was overturned, the Wolverines still posted a two-touchdown win over the Aggies.