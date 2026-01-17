Credit: Fubo

Two of the most recognizable college basketball analysts in the country are joining forces with Fubo.

Hoops HQ founder and veteran college basketball analyst Seth Davis and Andy Katz, who joined the Hoops HQ startup prior to the current season, are set to star in a new twice-weekly show in partnership with Fubo. Earlier this week, Fubo announced The Hoops HQ Show will debut on Jan. 20 on the company’s free ad-supported channel, Fubo Sports Network. The show will air live on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon ET. It will also be available on the Hoops HQ YouTube channel.

“I have known Andy Katz for more than 30 years. We have been friends and competitors but now we are finally on the same team,” Davis said in a press release. “Andy and I couldn’t be more excited about joining forces for The Hoops HQ Show. We are going to bring our experience, our insight and most of all, our access, to deliver an insider’s perspective on college basketball.”

FAST platforms like Fubo’s have become increasingly popular destinations for live sports programming in recent years. As the cost of paid streaming services continues to go up, consumers are watching free content at higher rates.

CBS has been at the forefront of this effort with CBS Sports HQ, a 24/7 news and highlights channel, and CBS Sports Golazo, which covers global soccer, even airing a number of live matches each week.

Other companies like Roku have dabbled as well, having exclusively streamed MLB’s Sunday morning package until relinquishing it back to NBC and Peacock for the upcoming season.

More common amongst FAST competitors is the approach Fubo is taking, streaming live studio programming rather than actual games.

“We have seen great success in launching and growing programming covering the dynamic world of basketball, and now it’s time to bring Hoops HQ into the fold at Fubo Sports Network,” Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios said in a press release. “Our fans are hungry to hear from authentic voices with deep expertise across their favorite sports. Seth Davis and Andy Katz are acclaimed long-time college ball legends and we are proud to partner in bringing their show to life.”