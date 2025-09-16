Photo Credit: Adam Krueger on X.

While Nebraska’s men’s basketball coach, Fred Hoiberg, was speaking to the media, one of the reporters had to deal with a problem that anyone with a smartphone can probably relate to: an ad being played.

Hoiberg was discussing the team’s facilities. And while he noted that Nebraska’s basketball facilities don’t quite measure up to those of the football program, the Cornhuskers’ basketball facilities are far better than most. As he was doing that, an advertisement from a reporter’s phone began to play. Naturally, it asked a particularly awkward question.

“What happens when the prostate enlarges?”

Hoiberg handled the interruption in stride.

“Oh, s***,” the coach said, as the reporters in the room laughed. “That’s a dilemma. What was the answer? Can you give me the answer on that? ‘Cause I usually get up at about 1 for the first time and I think that’s something, anyway.”

👀😂”Oh, s@#! That’s a dilemma!”#Nebrasketball head coach Fred Hoiberg rolling with a random interruption during his press conference. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/7fzbUchrmX — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) September 15, 2025

The coach then tried to return to his original talking point.

“I lost track. Where were we? Oh, facilities,” Hoiberg said.

It’s times like this when we should either be quite thankful or regretful that smartphones were not around (or at least commonplace) during the coaching career of Bobby Knight.