While Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was talking to the media, a reporter's phone began to play a prostate medication ad. Photo Credit: Adam Krueger on X. Photo Credit: Adam Krueger on X.
By Michael Dixon on

While Nebraska’s men’s basketball coach, Fred Hoiberg, was speaking to the media, one of the reporters had to deal with a problem that anyone with a smartphone can probably relate to: an ad being played.

Hoiberg was discussing the team’s facilities. And while he noted that Nebraska’s basketball facilities don’t quite measure up to those of the football program, the Cornhuskers’ basketball facilities are far better than most. As he was doing that, an advertisement from a reporter’s phone began to play. Naturally, it asked a particularly awkward question.

“What happens when the prostate enlarges?”

Hoiberg handled the interruption in stride.

“Oh, s***,” the coach said, as the reporters in the room laughed. “That’s a dilemma. What was the answer? Can you give me the answer on that? ‘Cause I usually get up at about 1 for the first time and I think that’s something, anyway.”

The coach then tried to return to his original talking point.

“I lost track. Where were we? Oh, facilities,” Hoiberg said.

It’s times like this when we should either be quite thankful or regretful that smartphones were not around (or at least commonplace) during the coaching career of Bobby Knight.

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon