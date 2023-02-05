It’s sometimes quite appreciated when sports accounts do something clever for a score update. A photo from the game in question is fine, but standard, as is a team logo. Instead, the Fox Sports college basketball Twitter account (@CBBonFox) elected to go with a photo of an angry-looking Thomas The Tank Engine for a halftime score update on Saturday’s men’s basketball clash between the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (who are often known for their use of train imagery):

Hoosiers are off to a hot start in the first half! ? pic.twitter.com/VfzmDCs9NU — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 4, 2023

Full props for creativity, @CBBonFox, and for a good Thomas reference. However, this would have been better if they’d used the actual halftime score, which was 50-35 Indiana.

This didn’t wind up mattering a lot in the end. The Hoosiers hung on for a 79-74 home victory, led by 25 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks from Trace their first win over an AP No. 1 opponent since a 2013 triumph over the Michigan Wolverines. And that led to a storming of the court:

MADNESS IN ASSEMBLY HALL‼️ No. 21 Indiana gets its first win over an AP No. 1 team since 2013 ? pic.twitter.com/T91jpiNLUy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2023

But it is quite funny that Fox’s college basketball account went to all the trouble of finding and deploying an appropriate meme, and then couldn’t get the particular halftime score right. Props for effort and creativity, but the accuracy can use a little work.

