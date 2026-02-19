Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It seems as if Steve Lavin is about to take another lap in the revolving door between being a D-I college basketball head coach and a college basketball broadcaster.

On Wednesday, Lavin was relieved of his duties at University of San Diego after his team fell to 11-17 following a loss to San Francisco on Sunday. Lavin’s tenure as head coach of the Toreros was one to forget. Since taking the head coaching job in 2022, Lavin led San Diego to an 18-47 record in the West Coast Conference and a 46-79 record overall. His best season came in 2023-24, when Lavin led San Diego to an 18-15 record while finishing fifth in the WCC.

NEWS: Steve Lavin is out at San Diego after nearly four seasons, sources confirm to ESPN. Toreros are 5-10 in the WCC after finishing last a season ago. Lavin went 18-47 in league play during his time at USD. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 18, 2026



Lavin, of course, was a staple of college basketball television coverage for many years prior to taking the San Diego job. From 2015 to 2022, Lavin served as a studio analyst and occasional game analyst for Fox Sports, primarily covering the Big East. He also contributed to TNT Sports’ production of the NCAA Tournament between 2017 and 2022.

Prior to his last broadcasting stint, Lavin coached the St. John’s Red Storm, leading them to two NCAA Tournament berths and two NIT berths in five seasons as head whistle. Before that, Lavin spent seven seasons as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and ABC.

Considering his extensive broadcasting history, he’s a prime candidate to rejoin a network if that’s a path he wants to pursue.