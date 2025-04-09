Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

If you followed the 2025 NCAA Tournament, you know it produced a litany of characters who went viral for basketball and non-basketball-related reasons.

McNeese State manager Amir Khan was the star of the March Madness opening weekend, and you could say that University of Florida student reporter Talia Baia was one of the stars of the rest of the tournament.

A video of the ESPN Gainesville reporter talking to walk-on guard Florida Gators guard Bennett Anderson as he sat looking up at her following their Sweet Sixteen victory went viral. So much attention was drawn to the moment that, a week later, they started selling NIL T-shirts showing a cartoon rendition of the interview. Baia interviewed Anderson again at the Final Four, though this time he stood up “so I can beat the allegations.”

The feel-good story got even better Monday night when the Gators won their first national championship since 2007. Baia also had the opportunity to sit in the press row near the court to cover the game. While there, she posted several videos and even reconnected with Anderson on the floor after the big win.

One since-deleted video posted Monday night showed her celebrating UF’s victory while sitting in press row. That, coupled with the photo of her and Anderson afterward, set off a series of reactions on both sides. Some media members felt that Baia had crossed a line regarding objectivity that reporters are beholden to, regardless of their rooting interests. Others felt that allowing a student reporter to celebrate her school’s accomplishments was not a big deal, especially as the lines between journalists and content creators get hazier daily.

After deleting that initial video, Baia posted a new video on Tuesday showing her celebrating while sitting in the media section. “‘No cheering in the press box’ but level 1,000,000 difficulty because the team you’ve been covering all year just won the natty,” she wrote in the caption.

“No cheering in the press box” but level 1,000,000 difficulty because the team you’ve been covering all year just won the natty pic.twitter.com/MBPbfL1Trx — Talia Baia (@talia_baia) April 8, 2025

ESPN Cincinnati Bengals reporter Ben Baby had perhaps the most high-profile reaction against how Baia conducted herself, saying he doesn’t “envy the next generations of sports journalists who will also have to be content creators to command an audience… but that doesn’t mean compromising on basic fundamentals like not pulling for the team you cover.”

I do not envy the next generations of sports journalists who will also have to be content creators to command an audience. But that doesn’t mean compromising on basic fundamentals like not pulling for the team you cover. https://t.co/234dJl1Zyu — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 6, 2025

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

He wasn’t alone in that sentiment, either. Others in the sports media world chimed in to say there’s an important reason media members need to project objectivity.

If you want to root for the team you cover, teams have developed media departments specially for that. There’s a time and place. I recently saw a video of two team staffers in the press box and they did a subtle fist pump. It’s not that hard! — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) April 8, 2025

This is bad. Yes, the business is different from 5, 10, 15 years ago, but if you’re on press row with a credential, this is unacceptable. https://t.co/8wBLbCjrEn — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) April 8, 2025

The easy take is to chastise cheering as a reporter. Whether I like it or not, the line between fan & reporter is becoming blurry especially with non-traditional media. Unfortunately, however — stuff like this sets back ppl who want to get into media & be taken seriously. https://t.co/kF9U3Fo68T — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) April 8, 2025

On the flip side, many other people didn’t see the harm in Baia celebrating, given that she currently attends the school, and because the modern media landscape has different demands than the one older journalists came up in.

“I just don’t get it. I have a bigger (still insignificant) issue with how Baia makes herself the subject of the story than I do with her excitement about a Gators win,” wrote BroBible’s Grayson Weir. “She knows the players. The players know her. She is happy because they are happy. She is happy because she pays thousands of dollars to attend the school that just won the national championship. A win also makes a better story than a loss.