At a time where student journalism is more important than ever, the University of Florida’s own student paper, The Independent Florida Alligator, broke a damning story on the university’s men’s basketball coach, Todd Golden.

A year and change after Northwestern’s student newspaper was lauded for breaking the hazing story related to the football program, students at UF dug deeper. According to Title IX documents obtained by The Alligator, Golden has been accused by an undisclosed number of women for sexual harassment and stalking.

The University of Florida formally received a Title IX complaint on September 27, accusing Golden of violating the institution’s Gender Equity Policy. This complaint, according to The Alligator, includes claims of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking.

Among the allegations are incidents of Golden allegedly sending explicit photos and videos while traveling for the university, as well as other forms of unwanted sexual advances.

Two women confirmed the misconduct, with one alleging Golden followed her “more than 10 times” on foot and by car and repeatedly sent unsolicited sexual images.

The report also suggests a potential broader issue within Florida’s coaching staff, noting that Special Assistant Ralphie Ferrari and Director of Basketball Strategy and Analytics Jonathan Safir were reportedly aware of Golden’s behavior.

The Alligator’s diligent reporting has garnered praise across journalism and sports media circles, with many seeing it as a testament to the importance of student journalism.

