Photo Credit: Talia Baia

Many critics complain that NIL has gotten out of hand in college basketball, but you have to love a system where even Bennett Andersen has a chance to get paid big.

Never heard of “Buckets” Andersen? He’s the former walk-on player for the Florida Gators who went viral for his interview with a student reporter after the Gators’ Sweet 16 win against Maryland. That reporter, ESPN Gainesville’s Talia Baia — also a student at Florida — posted video of the interview. Many people thought Andersen looked a bit googly-eyed at Baia.

Caught up with Bennett “Buckets” Anderson after the game on what he looks forward to in the Elite 8! “Hopefully these guys take care of business so I can play again, hopefully I can get another bucket” pic.twitter.com/bo31tHqabg — Talia Baia (@talia_baia) March 28, 2025



As fate would have it, Andersen and Baia reunited at the Final Four on Friday. Baia posted a clip of the interview on X.

“All right, we’re here with the viral sensation, Bennett Andersen,” Baia said. “How does it feel to be under that type of spotlight?”

“Pretty weird,” Andersen said. “I’m standing up this time so I can beat the allegations. It’s been pretty funny, I just gotta enjoy it for what it is.

“Only gonna be famous for like a week, so I’ll take it.”

Caught up with my favorite today! Bennett “Buckets” Andersen “I’m standing up this time so I can beat the allegations” pic.twitter.com/52ULH9UqM4 — Talia Baia (@talia_baia) April 4, 2025



Baia recently called all the attention about her previous interview with Andersen “absolute madness.”

This is absolute madness 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mRLJE3cUdd — Talia Baia (@talia_baia) March 31, 2025



But the viral duo hope to cash in on their moment in the spotlight. They announced earlier this week they’re selling NIL T-shirts showing a cartoon rendition of that interview. The Bennett “BUCKETS” Andersen + Talia NIL tee is selling for $35.

Next thing you know, both Andersen and Baia will be in the transfer portal.