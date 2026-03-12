Courtesy Overtime, Omaha Productions

Overtime and Omaha Productions are making a docuseries about Sacramento State basketball.

Fear Nothing: Sac State is a six-episode series following the Hornets under head coach Mike Bibby and general manager Shaquille O’Neal, premiering exclusively on The Roku Channel on May 1, with new episodes dropping weekly, and the full run streaming across Overtime’s platforms.

The show captures Bibby’s first season coaching at the college level — he was hired in April 2025 with no previous experience outside the NBA — alongside O’Neal’s first as a GM, a voluntary, unpaid role he took on after his youngest son Shaqir transferred into the program from Florida A&M. It also prominently features Mikey Williams, who arrived at Sacramento State after stops at Memphis and UCF following years of legal trouble that derailed what had been one of the more hyped recruiting profiles in recent memory. Williams was ranked 19th in the class of 2023, built a social media following of 5.4 million before he ever played a college game, and averaged 5.1 points in 18 games at UCF last season.

This season, he averaged 20.1 points per game in Big Sky play before missing the final six games of the season with an injury — a stretch in which Sac State lost every game — for a team that finished 10-22 overall and went 0-16 on the road in its final season as a Big Sky member before moving to the Big West. The Hornets won just seven games the year before Bibby arrived.

“Sacramento has always had heart, and Sac State basketball represents that grit and that chip on the shoulder,” Bibby said. “Giving these young men a platform to show their work ethic, their brotherhood, and what it means to wear green and gold — that’s powerful. I’m proud to see the Hornets getting this kind of spotlight.”

Omaha — which extended its partnership with ESPN through 2034 last year and has produced everything from the Emmy-winning ManningCast to Netflix’s Quarterback and Receiver — has been expanding well outside its original lane. It co-produced ESPN’s NWSL docuseries The Final Third earlier this year alongside Words + Pictures, and last fall teamed with Overtime to launch the inaugural Overtime Nationals High School Football Championship on ESPN2. This is their second collaboration.

“Overtime has a strong track record of working with athletes,” Peyton Manning said in a statement, “and we’re excited to partner with them to tell Sacramento State’s story.”

Overtime, for its part, got its start in 2016, posting short-form high school highlights — its early content helped put Zion Williamson and Trae Young in front of national audiences before either played a college game — before expanding into long-form documentary work with series on Cade Cunningham and Justin Fields. Roku previously aired The Pick Is In, its NFL Draft docuseries with NFL Films and Skydance Sports, which drew more new users to The Roku Channel than any original documentary the platform had previously aired.

Together, the three companies are pointing their cameras at a Sacramento State program that has never made the NCAA Tournament in 35 years at the Division I level and finished last in the Big Sky just one year ago. For a school that has spent three decades being easy to ignore, that’s changing fast.

Click here to watch the trailer.