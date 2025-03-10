Credit: CBS Sports

The Drake University Bulldogs just punched a ticket to the Big Dance on Sunday afternoon by beating Bradley University in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game. But despite the school earning its third-straight NCAA Tournament berth, it wasn’t the Drake basketball team that turned the most heads during their big win. It was the team’s fury companion, Griff II.

Live mascots are always a crowd-pleaser, but Griff II might’ve taken the genre to new heights.

Coming back from break during the second half of Sunday’s game, CBS Sports’ Kevin Harlan began an ad-read for Chewy, the pet supply company. Fittingly, CBS had a shot of Griff II cued up and ready to win the hearts of every fan watching.

Dressed to impress, Griff II sat stoically in his courtside seat wearing a white shirt and blue tie as to not leave his rooting interests up for interpretation.

That is one handsome gentleman. https://t.co/ejDcpj2R7k — Terrence Oglesby (@T_Oglesby22) March 9, 2025

“That is one handsome gentleman,” college basketball analyst Terrence Oglesby said.

You need to give Drake an NCAA Tournament bid because it will make Griff the Bulldog sad. He’ll look pretty much like he does when he’s happy but we should still try to avoid it [image or embed] — Rodger Sherman (@rodger.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 3:37 PM

Sports media personality Rodger Sherman implored the committee to give Drake an NCAA Tournament bid, win or lose.

Up eight points with 14:31 to go in the second half, Griff II clearly thought the Bulldogs were in control, opting to catch up on some sleep. He’d be proven right.

One has to think this is just the beginning of Griff II’s lore. With Drake positioned to get an 11 or 12-seed by most bracket prognosticators, this bulldog has Cinderella written all over it.