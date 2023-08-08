The loaded slate of early-season college basketball tournaments is finally starting to take shape.
On Tuesday, ESPN Events revealed the schedule and matchups for six of its tournaments taking place in November and December. This comes a day after ESPN revealed the matchups for this year’s Jimmy V Men’s Classic.
The Charleston Classic will take place from November 16-19. Here’s the lineup.
Thursday, November 16
- St. John’s vs North Texas, 1:30 p.m ET ESPNU
- Dayton vs LSU, 4 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Houston vs Towson, 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Utah vs Wake Forest, 9 p.m ET ESPN2 or ESPNU
Friday, November 17
- Consolation #1, 11:30 p.m ET ESPNU
- Semifinal #1, 2 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Consolation #2, TBA ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Semifinal #2, TBA ESPN2 or ESPNU
Sunday, November 19
- Seventh Place Game, 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+
- Fifth Place Game, 3 p.m ET or 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN or ESPN2
- Third Place Game, 3 p.m ET or 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN or ESPN2
- Championship Game, 8 p.m. ET ESPN
The Myrtle Beach Invitational also takes place from November 16-19. Here’s the lineup for that one.
Thursday, November 16
- Charleston vs Vermont, 11:30 a.m. ET ESPNU
- Saint Louis vs Wyoming, 2 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Wichita State vs Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ET ESPNU
- Furman vs Liberty, 7 p.m. ET ESPN+
Friday, November 17
- Semifinal #1, 12 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Consolation #1, 2:30 p.m. ET ESPNU
- Consolation #2, 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+
- Semifinal #2, 9 p.m. ET ESPNU
Sunday, November 19
- Fifth Place Game, 10:30 a.m. ET ESPNU
- Seventh Place Game, 1 p.m. ET ESPN+
- Championship Game, 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN or ESPN2
- Third Place Game, 8 p.m. ET ESPN2
The NIT Season Tip-Off is only a four-team, two-day affair which takes place right on either side of Thanskgiving. Here’s the schedule for that.
Wednesday, November 22
- Baylor vs Oregon State, 7 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Florida vs Pittsburgh, 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN2 or ESPNU
Friday, November 24
- Third Place Game, 3 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Championship Game, 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN
The four-team Vegas Showdown is also a two-day event, beginning on Thanksgiving.
Thursday, November 23
- NC State vs Vanderbilt, 10 p.m. ET ESPN2
Friday, November 24
- BYU vs Arizona State, 12 a.m. ET ESPN2
- Third Place Game, 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Championship Game, 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN2
The ESPN Events Invitational is another tournament beginning on Thanksgiving Day, though this one is an eight-teamer that runs from November 23-26.
Thursday, November 23
- Penn State vs Texas A&M, 12 p.m. ET ESPN
- Florida Atlantic vs Butler, 2:30 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Iowa State vs VCU, 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Boise State vs Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. ET ESPN2 or ESPNU
Friday, November 24
- Semifinal #1, 11 a.m. ET ESPN2
- Consolation 1, 1:30 p.m. ET ESPN+
- Semifinal #2, 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Consolation #2, 8 p.m. ET ESPNU
Sunday, November 26
- Seventh Place Game, 10:30 a.m. ET ESPNU
- Championship Game, 1 p.m. ET ESPN
- Fifth Place Game, 4 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN2
Finally, we skip into December with the Diamond Head Classic, which takes place just before Christmas from December 21-24.
Thursday, December 21
- Nevada vs Temple, 3 p.m. ET ESPNU
- TCU vs Old Dominion, 5 p.m. ET ESPNU
- Georgia Tech vs Massachusetts, 9 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Portland vs Hawaii 11 p.m. ET ESPN2
Friday, December 22
- Semifinal #1, 5 p.m. ET ESPN2
- Consolation #1, 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+
- Semifinal #2, 11 p.m. ET ESPN2
Saturday, December 23
- Consolation #2, 1:00 a.m. ET ESPN2
Sunday, December 24
- Seventh Place Game, 1:30 p.m ET or 3:30 p.m. ET ESPNU
- Fifth Place Game, 1:30 p.m ET or 3:30 p.m. ET ESPNU
- Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m ET ESPN2
- Championship Game, 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN2
Whew. That’s a lot of college hoops. We’re looking forward to it.
