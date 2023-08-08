Nov 20, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Charleston Cougars forward Charles Lampten (42) raises the champions trophy high in the air at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The loaded slate of early-season college basketball tournaments is finally starting to take shape.

On Tuesday, ESPN Events revealed the schedule and matchups for six of its tournaments taking place in November and December. This comes a day after ESPN revealed the matchups for this year’s Jimmy V Men’s Classic.

The Charleston Classic will take place from November 16-19. Here’s the lineup.

Thursday, November 16

St. John’s vs North Texas, 1:30 p.m ET ESPNU

Dayton vs LSU, 4 p.m. ET ESPN2

Houston vs Towson, 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN2 or ESPNU

Utah vs Wake Forest, 9 p.m ET ESPN2 or ESPNU

Friday, November 17

Consolation #1, 11:30 p.m ET ESPNU

Semifinal #1, 2 p.m. ET ESPN2

Consolation #2, TBA ESPN2 or ESPNU

Semifinal #2, TBA ESPN2 or ESPNU

Sunday, November 19

Seventh Place Game, 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+

Fifth Place Game, 3 p.m ET or 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN or ESPN2

Third Place Game, 3 p.m ET or 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN or ESPN2

Championship Game, 8 p.m. ET ESPN

The Myrtle Beach Invitational also takes place from November 16-19. Here’s the lineup for that one.

Thursday, November 16

Charleston vs Vermont, 11:30 a.m. ET ESPNU

Saint Louis vs Wyoming, 2 p.m. ET ESPN2

Wichita State vs Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ET ESPNU

Furman vs Liberty, 7 p.m. ET ESPN+

Friday, November 17

Semifinal #1, 12 p.m. ET ESPN2

Consolation #1, 2:30 p.m. ET ESPNU

Consolation #2, 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+

Semifinal #2, 9 p.m. ET ESPNU

Sunday, November 19

Fifth Place Game, 10:30 a.m. ET ESPNU

Seventh Place Game, 1 p.m. ET ESPN+

Championship Game, 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN or ESPN2

Third Place Game, 8 p.m. ET ESPN2

The NIT Season Tip-Off is only a four-team, two-day affair which takes place right on either side of Thanskgiving. Here’s the schedule for that.

Wednesday, November 22

Baylor vs Oregon State, 7 p.m. ET ESPN2

Florida vs Pittsburgh, 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN2 or ESPNU

Friday, November 24

Third Place Game, 3 p.m. ET ESPN2

Championship Game, 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN

The four-team Vegas Showdown is also a two-day event, beginning on Thanksgiving.

Thursday, November 23

NC State vs Vanderbilt, 10 p.m. ET ESPN2

Friday, November 24

BYU vs Arizona State, 12 a.m. ET ESPN2

Third Place Game, 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN2

Championship Game, 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN2

The ESPN Events Invitational is another tournament beginning on Thanksgiving Day, though this one is an eight-teamer that runs from November 23-26.

Thursday, November 23

Penn State vs Texas A&M, 12 p.m. ET ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs Butler, 2:30 p.m. ET ESPN2

Iowa State vs VCU, 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN2

Boise State vs Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. ET ESPN2 or ESPNU

Friday, November 24

Semifinal #1, 11 a.m. ET ESPN2

Consolation 1, 1:30 p.m. ET ESPN+

Semifinal #2, 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN2

Consolation #2, 8 p.m. ET ESPNU

Sunday, November 26

Seventh Place Game, 10:30 a.m. ET ESPNU

Championship Game, 1 p.m. ET ESPN

Fifth Place Game, 4 p.m. ET ESPN2

Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN2

Finally, we skip into December with the Diamond Head Classic, which takes place just before Christmas from December 21-24.

Thursday, December 21

Nevada vs Temple, 3 p.m. ET ESPNU

TCU vs Old Dominion, 5 p.m. ET ESPNU

Georgia Tech vs Massachusetts, 9 p.m. ET ESPN2

Portland vs Hawaii 11 p.m. ET ESPN2

Friday, December 22

Semifinal #1, 5 p.m. ET ESPN2

Consolation #1, 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+

Semifinal #2, 11 p.m. ET ESPN2

Saturday, December 23

Consolation #2, 1:00 a.m. ET ESPN2

Sunday, December 24

Seventh Place Game, 1:30 p.m ET or 3:30 p.m. ET ESPNU

Fifth Place Game, 1:30 p.m ET or 3:30 p.m. ET ESPNU

Third Place Game, 6:30 p.m ET ESPN2

Championship Game, 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN2

Whew. That’s a lot of college hoops. We’re looking forward to it.

