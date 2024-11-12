Photo by Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

The first major ESPN event of the college basketball season is Tuesday night. The Champions Classic has been an annual showcase for the University of Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, and Michigan State since its inaugural tip-off in 2011. The latest doubleheader will be played in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

All four schools are unbeaten, but only top-ranked Kansas (2-0) and No.6 Duke (2-0) are expected to be national championship contenders. However, they won’t face each other. The Jayhawks will take on Michigan State (2-0) at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time. The Blue Devils will take on No. 19 Kentucky (2-0) at 9. To learn more about the matchups, we recently caught up with play-by-play voice Dan Shulman, who will call the action for ESPN. Shulman has worked every Champions Classic for the network.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: Why should casual sports fans watch the Champions Classic?

Dan Shulman: “There are a few reasons. You’re seeing four of the biggest brands in the sport. In any given year, regardless of the rankings, who’s up, and who’s down, it’s always a chance to see four tremendously popular and successful programs. If you’re an NBA fan, you’re going to see guys whose names will be called in the draft next year. You’ve got fan bases from four schools, so it’s always a pretty good scene. In past years, this event was the first time we ever saw Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. I know it’s not opening night, but it still feels like the symbolic opening night for the college basketball season.”

How has this event evolved?

“That’s a good question. I don’t know if they’ve evolved. I think each one is kind of a chapter unto itself. Sometimes for better, sometimes for worse, so much changes in college basketball. I don’t look at these as being connected to ones in the past that much. It’s more about what the storylines are today. I just think it’s a great event. As I alluded to before, one of my favorite things is how you got the fans from four different schools all showing up. This is only the second time it’s been in Atlanta. Normally, it’s a Chicago, Indianapolis, New York rotation. I remember the year Andrew Wiggins was with Kansas and Jabari Parker was with Duke, and just the energy in the building was incredible.”

What was your reaction when you first heard about the Champions Classic?

“Deliriously happy. I’m a huge college basketball fan. I thought it was fantastic. I love all the cool events. I’ve had a chance to do a lot of the Armed Forces Classic back when those were more of an annual thing. Anything cool and different that shines a light on the sport, I am all in favor of. In November, I don’t know how you can shine a bigger light on the sport than this.”

What intrigues you most about Duke versus Kentucky?

“For Duke, you’ve got to start with Cooper Flagg. Given all the hype he’s gotten, he’s looked good in his first two games, and you can see how he can impact winning on different levels. Also, Kon Knueppel, who hasn’t gotten nearly the attention, has been just as effective. Jon Scheyer’s team is loaded. This team is fully capable of winning a national championship this year. They’re deep. They brought in some good transfers. They’ve got a nice mix of experience and youth.

“Kentucky, you got Mark Pope in his first year after John Calipari’s tenure, and they’ve got an entirely new team. Every single scholarship player played somewhere else last year. Yet they’ve looked like they’ve been playing together for three years already in the games that I’ve watched. Now, they’re stepping up several levels in competition in playing Duke. I think it’s going to be a fast game, a fun game, a high-scoring game.”

What are your thoughts on Kansas versus Michigan State?

“I just saw Kansas play (North Carolina on) Friday. Fantastic game. Fantastic atmosphere. Kansas is loaded, too. They’re much deeper than last year. Michigan State, Tom Izzo’s 30th year, and he’s dying to get back to a Final Four and to win another national championship. It’s hard to believe this is the 25th anniversary season of his national championship. Michigan State comes in as the one unranked team, but they’ve got some of the sport’s best athletes in Jaden Akins, Coen Carr, and Jase Richardson. They haven’t played anybody like Kansas yet. So it’s going to be a huge test for them.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sY5fKGlwrfg&ab_channel=ESPN

How many basketball games do you work every year and what are the challenges?

“Usually around 35. Well, it’s my 30th year, which makes me feel old when I say it out loud. Everything I’m doing I’ve done before in terms of logistics and all that. The only tough part is the travel because you’re going to smaller towns sometimes. Not all the time, right? I live in Toronto. I’m Canadian. Toronto to Tuscaloosa, it’s not a route that a lot of people are taking. But I love it. I’m used to it. I plan for it. I give myself extra time. It’s part of the job. On airplanes, I’m good at two things: working and sleeping. So, I do one or both of those on my flights.

“I couldn’t be more blessed to have had the career with ESPN than I’ve had. I’m just a Canadian kid who grew up loving basketball and wound up doing this. I have nothing to complain about whatsoever.”

What’s your favorite place to broadcast a game?

“It’s the place I was just at Friday. I don’t know how you beat Kansas, the history of the place, the unbelievable passion, and the noise that fans make in that arena. It’s second to none. Duke is great. Indiana’s great. Purdue is great. Arizona’s great. The more I say, the more trouble I’ll get in for leaving places out. There are so many great places, but Kansas, to me, is number one. It’s just perfect.”

How cool was it calling games from an aircraft carrier for the Carrier Classic?

“The first one in San Diego, the North Carolina-Michigan State game in 2011 was something else. We got there a couple of days earlier. We got a tour of the aircraft carrier and saw how the court was being set up. There were all kinds of security measures in place, so we all had to be there early. I’d never called an outdoor basketball game. President Obama was there. He came in an hour before the game. We were on the ship already. We saw Air Force One coming in. Maybe it was two hours before the game, and then boom, he’s there all of a sudden. That might be the most excited I’ve ever seen Dick Vitale, and that’s saying something.

“You’re calling a game outdoors, and the sun is setting. The sky’s lighter in one direction than the other, and it’s a little bit breezy. The teams are wearing military-themed uniforms. It’s just cool. There’s a general on the ship who’s part of the pregame ceremony. The national anthem rings a little bit differently that night, too. That first one was quite something.”

What are your thoughts on Dick Vitale as he continues to battle cancer?

“I’m hoping that he is continuing to fight with everything he can, showing how tough he is and being as positive as he always is about beating this.”