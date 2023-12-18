Eric Montross North Carolina Tar Heels Screen grab: North Carolina YouTube
The North Carolina community is mourning the loss of a Tar Heels legend on Monday. Former men’s basketball star and longtime radio analyst Eric Montross has passed away at the age of 52 following a battle with cancer.

Montross was first diagnosed with cancer this past March. Following the announcement of his death, the North Carolina athletic department released the following statement:

 “Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age. Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill.

“He helped the Rams Club secure scholarships for student-athletes, and as color analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network he brought perspective, heart and humor to UNC fans near and far. Eric also became an ardent supporter of the Lineberger Center while in college and remained a leader in the fight against cancer throughout his life.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Laura, his children and entire family, and his colleagues and friends. The number of people who loved Eric and were touched by him is immeasurable.”

A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Montross played under legendary Tar Heels head coach Dean Smith from 1990-1994. A two-time consensus second-team All-American, the 7-foot center averaged a team-high 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds during North Carolina’s national championship-winning 1992-93 season.

The Boston Celtics selected Montross with the No. 9 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. The All-Rookie Second Team selection went on to enjoy an eight-year NBA career, which included time with the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

After retiring from the NBA in 2003, Montross returned to Chapel Hill, where he has been the men’s basketball analyst for the Tar Heels Radio Network for the past 18 seasons. In addition to his work on the radio, Montross — whose No. 00 is retired by the Tar Heels program — served as the senior major gifts director at the Rams Club, UNC’s athletic booster and scholarship organization.

Following the news of Montross’ passing on Monday morning, tributes from across the basketball world poured in.

Our thoughts go out to Montross’ family and friends.

