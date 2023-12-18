Screen grab: North Carolina YouTube

The North Carolina community is mourning the loss of a Tar Heels legend on Monday. Former men’s basketball star and longtime radio analyst Eric Montross has passed away at the age of 52 following a battle with cancer.

Montross was first diagnosed with cancer this past March. Following the announcement of his death, the North Carolina athletic department released the following statement:

“Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age. Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill. “He helped the Rams Club secure scholarships for student-athletes, and as color analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network he brought perspective, heart and humor to UNC fans near and far. Eric also became an ardent supporter of the Lineberger Center while in college and remained a leader in the fight against cancer throughout his life. “We extend our deepest condolences to Laura, his children and entire family, and his colleagues and friends. The number of people who loved Eric and were touched by him is immeasurable.”

A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Montross played under legendary Tar Heels head coach Dean Smith from 1990-1994. A two-time consensus second-team All-American, the 7-foot center averaged a team-high 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds during North Carolina’s national championship-winning 1992-93 season.

The Boston Celtics selected Montross with the No. 9 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. The All-Rookie Second Team selection went on to enjoy an eight-year NBA career, which included time with the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

After retiring from the NBA in 2003, Montross returned to Chapel Hill, where he has been the men’s basketball analyst for the Tar Heels Radio Network for the past 18 seasons. In addition to his work on the radio, Montross — whose No. 00 is retired by the Tar Heels program — served as the senior major gifts director at the Rams Club, UNC’s athletic booster and scholarship organization.

Following the news of Montross’ passing on Monday morning, tributes from across the basketball world poured in.

CANCER is so VICIOUS -just took away one of the nicest guys I have ever met in my basketball journey with @espn Only 52 years old & a TERRIFIC person ex @UNC_Basketball star ERIC MONTROSS – pls God May he RIP! Absolutely heartbreaking! @UNCKirschner — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 18, 2023

Heartbroken. Eric Montross was the nicest, kindest person one could ever know. A great player and champion, husband, father, friend, and a truly wonderful, beautiful soul. RIP Eric Montross. https://t.co/fUhw41rQpp — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) December 18, 2023

Our family will be forever thankful for the long, warm friendship of Eric Montross & #HeyWoody. Eric’s kindness toward my Dad in the late years of his career and beyond meant so much. ?? to Laura and their family, but all we will miss this special, gentle man. pic.twitter.com/FjOHw5LZwm — ??? ?????? (@WesDurham) December 18, 2023

Eric Montross was known for being such a nice guy. I never met him, but got a chance to see his heart in this video. He sent it to our friend DJ McLeod when he graduated from high school while battling cancer himself. R.I.P. Eric Montross ♥️ pic.twitter.com/4kryu3rLsA — Jake Eichstaedt (@Jake25Eich) December 18, 2023

This is awful news. I had a chance to get to know Eric Montross over the years and he was the nicest, most unassuming person you would ever meet. Just a terrific guy who always had time for anyone and everyone. This is heartbreaking to hear. https://t.co/ODOhUrTtmq — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 18, 2023

Saddened to hear the news of Eric Montross. As good an athlete he was 10x better the person. Made you feel like best friends even in brief conversations with him. May God bless his friends and family in this difficult time. ?? — Chris_Corchiani (@Chris_Corchiani) December 18, 2023

Always greeted #EricMontross with “Hey Little Fella!!” And he would return with “What’s up Big Guy?” even though he was a full foot taller than me… It was our thing ?… A Giant with an even bigger heart, gone too soon. Praying for his family and the @UNC_Basketball Family ???? — Cory Alexander (@CoryAlexanderVA) December 18, 2023

And we just lost Eric Montross. A tremendous person and player. Some of my most memorable HS games were against him at Hinkle Fieldhouse. And I had the pleasure of playing AAU with him. A kind soul. Praying for his family. — Alan Henderson (@44AlanHenderson) December 18, 2023

So very sad to hear of the loss of Eric Montross whose contributions to the UNC community and our state went far beyond his championship basketball skills. Our deepest condolences go out to all family, friends and Tar Heels. The Big E made a big difference in this world. – RC https://t.co/LF4rZhoKsV — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 18, 2023

Our thoughts go out to Montross’ family and friends.

