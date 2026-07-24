Credit: Reuters Connect

The highly-anticipated college basketball matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and Michigan Wolverines has been the subject of a bizarre series of chess moves. But now both sides have agreed to resignation as the game has been canceled.

According to ESPN college basketball reporter Jeff Borzello and CBS’s Matt Norlander, the game is now off after what had been a roller coaster ride of venue changes and a battle between the conferences and their rights partners.

Instead of playing Michigan at the Miami Marlins stadium on December 21, Duke will now return to their home away from home at Madison Square Garden in New York City to face off against Texas Tech.

NEWS: The Dec. 21 game between Duke and Michigan is OFF, sources told ESPN. Originally scheduled for MSG, then attempted to move to the Miami Marlins’ stadium, but all parties couldn’t come to a final agreement. Duke now slated to face Texas Tech at MSG on Dec. 21, per sources. pic.twitter.com/5aDzlIByxe — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 24, 2026

NEWS—December’s Duke-Michigan game has been axed, sources tell @CBSSports. Broadcasting complexities led to both sides walking away from the deal in the past week. Duke will now instead play Texas Tech at MSG on Dec. 21, with the game airing on Prime Video.https://t.co/N6exOxghln — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) July 24, 2026

The drama all started back in April when Amazon announced an exclusive deal to broadcast three non-conference Duke games, including a mouth-watering matchup with the defending national champions at MSG on December 21. While Duke and Amazon had approval from the ACC and ESPN to move forward with the planned package of games, the Big Ten cried foul over the Michigan game at MSG.

The Big Ten and Fox Sports claimed they had rights to the game based upon a prior agreement covering states with conference teams and those adjacent, which would cover New York City. Who says Rutgers never did anything for the Big Ten? When Duke and Michigan squared off in Washington, D.C. last season, it came as part of a deal that saw a Duke-Illinois game air on Fox. That led to the bizarre scenario of moving the game to Florida at the Miami Marlins baseball stadium to avoid the conflicts.

But apparently the ACC, Big Ten, ESPN, Amazon, and Fox Sports could ultimately not find an agreement that would suit all parties to allow the game to go ahead as scheduled. And it was best