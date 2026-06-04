Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A broadcasting dispute is reportedly forcing a marquee Duke–Michigan college basketball game scheduled for the fall to be moved from Madison Square Garden to LoanDepot Park, the home of the Miami Marlins.

In April, Amazon Prime Video announced an agreement with Duke to air three neutral-site games featuring the school: against UConn on Nov. 25, against Michigan on Dec. 21 in New York, and against Gonzaga on Feb. 20.

ESPN, which owns the broadcast rights to the ACC, worked with Duke to reach this agreement. Duke has committed to ESPN to participate in additional ESPN-owned neutral-site events during the 2027–28 and 2028–29 seasons. But Duke and ESPN did not coordinate with the primary media-rights holders of the other participating teams.

That created an issue for the Michigan game, with the Big Ten asserting it holds territorial control of non-conference games in certain regions. According to a report by Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the Big Ten’s media rights agreement stipulates it controls non-conference inventory “in states where Big Ten teams are based, in addition to a select batch of adjacent states,” including New York City. A similar territorial framework exists under ESPN’s ACC rights, but Duke and ESPN had already proceeded under their separate agreement.

As a result, instead of being played at MSG, Duke and Michigan have agreed to move the game to LoanDepot Park in Miami, the home ballpark of the Miami Marlins. The deal has not yet been finalized, but is expected to go through, according to Norlander.

As for why a baseball stadium is in play, Michigan head coach Dusty May is close with Marlins owner Bruce Sherman. Norlander reports Sherman previously explored hosting Florida Atlantic at the venue following its Final Four run.

As streamers continue to pursue event-style live sports, this likely won’t be the last scheduling conflict created by overlapping broadcast rights. Streaming platforms are entering a landscape long shaped by entrenched media-rights structures. If they want to keep striking one-off deals, they will need to navigate territorial rules not designed with them in mind.