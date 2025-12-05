Photo Credit: Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The first season for Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb as head coach of the Green Bay Phoenix men’s college basketball team did not go well. Green Bay went 4-28 in the 2024-25 season and ranked No. 322 of 364 teams on Ken Pomeroy’s ratings. Despite the brutal season, Gottlieb accused critics of being “jealous” and said that when Green Bay starts winning, he wants a “mea culpa from every f*cking one of you.”

The Phoenix got off to a better start in the 2025-26 campaign, entering play on Thursday with a 4-5 record, already matching last season’s win total. But Green Bay’s Horizon League play opener set Gottlieb off.

Green Bay led by as many as 11 points with under four minutes remaining at home, but Robert Morris put together a late surge to escape with an 80-78 victory. The Colonials ended the game on a 15-3 run to come away with a win.

Shortly after the game ended, the broadcast — which was available on ESPN+ — showed Gottlieb exiting for the tunnel, and he proceeded to toss a chair in frustration.

Doug Gottlieb tosses a chair after Green Bay loses to Robert Morris. pic.twitter.com/eAiVt2mOlU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2025

According to Kyle Malzahn of WFRV Local 5 (CBS Green Bay affiliate), Gottlieb said in the postgame, “Yeah — We’re actually a good basketball team. I know that’s surprising to people. We’re pretty good, but we played like idiots at the end of the game.”

Green Bay head coach Doug Gottlieb on the positives after an 80–78 loss to RMU, despite blowing an 11-point lead late: “Yeah — We’re actually a good basketball team. I know that’s surprising to people. We’re pretty good, but we played like idiots at the end of the game.” https://t.co/sKcJrwQM94 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) December 5, 2025

And now we wait to see if Gottlieb addresses the chair toss on The Doug Gottlieb Show, as the bizarre dual-career of college basketball coach and radio host continues.