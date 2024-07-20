Credit: WBAY

The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball program made an ambitious hire this offseason. Green Bay hired sports radio personality and former college basketball player Doug Gottlieb to be the team’s new head coach.

At first, the reaction to the hire was as you’d expect. Gottlieb does sports radio. How will he coach, promote, recruit, and lead a college basketball program as a radio host?

Well, the contract Gottlieb signed reveals precisely how they plan to install that separation between radio and coaching.

Sportico reported this week that the university and Gottlieb agreed to a “conflict management plan” to ensure that the proper steps are taken to reduce interference between his two jobs.

“As part of his employment with UW-Green Bay, Gottlieb has entered into a ‘conflict management plan.’ broadly outlined in a six-page document, which stipulates Gottlieb’s broadcasting work ‘may not interfere with (his) duties as head basketball coach’ and will not ‘result in institutional expenditures for travel.'”

Sportico also added that Gottlieb must “get approval from the AD of ‘planned absences‘ at least seven days in advance and prioritize his UWGB job such that it ‘may result in him having to take days off from his LLC outside work.'” According to the article, Gottlieb will receive “limited use” of resources like his office, IT, and “ancillary support.” There is a $6,200 “fair market value,” which will be waived, per Sportico.

If Gottlieb were fired within the first two years of his contract, he would receive twice his base salary. Unsurprisingly, that number decreases as the contract continues.

The radio host and former CBS Sports personality reportedly took less money to accept the position and his total salary at Green Bay starts at $215,000 this year.

Considering Gottlieb’s position, this written policy makes a lot of sense. It’s an ambitious idea, but it’s one that Doug Gottlieb and the university both took the time to develop and plan out. So, of all the things that could be accused, being unprepared isn’t one of them.

[Sportico]