One of the stranger stories in sports media in 2024 has been Doug Gottlieb continuing as a Fox Sports Radio host while also serving as the head coach of Wisconsin Green Bay. It’s strange in the sense that Gottlieb has continued as a hot-take artist while taking a smaller salary to stay on the radio. In turn, that’s increased the program’s NIL budget, but it hasn’t decreased the amount of time that Gottlieb is on the airwaves.

Despite claiming to juggle coaching and broadcasting effortlessly, Gottlieb hasn’t shied away from fiery on-air rants. He’s traded insults with Stephen A. Smith, accused him of stirring racial tensions, and passionately defended Steve Kerr benching Jayson Tatum at the 2024 Paris Olympics. There was also that time he said it’d be hard for Bronny James to start at Green Bay.

You know, normal basketball coach things.

Nothing about what Gottlieb is doing is normal, and yet he insists it is. During an interview with Barrett Media’s Derek Futterman, Gottlieb doubled down on his unconventional approach, dismissing any notion of impostor syndrome.

“This has been a very, very fulfilling first three months, really emotionally fulfilling,” Gottlieb told Futterman. “I have no impostor syndrome, nothing. I feel like I was meant to do this, this is completely normal and exactly what I’ve always wanted, and I’m also not a complainer. You can’t say something’s your dream scenario, your dream job, and then you get [and] you’re like, ‘Yeah, well this sucks.’ Okay, but that’s the job.”

Gottlieb’s unwavering optimism about his dual role continued as the interview progressed.

When asked about the logistical challenges of balancing coaching and broadcasting, he seemed unfazed.

“The great thing about it is I have a much clearer sense of schedule now than I ever did then just because you get late-minute asks and ads for games when you’re doing radio and TV that you don’t get here, right?” Gottlieb said. “I have my schedule, I know where I got to be, and the only thing that can screw it up is the weather, and I’m more convinced than ever it’s going to work and work for me, work for Fox [and] definitely work for Green Bay.”

While he’s convinced more than ever that it’s going to work, there are also obvious pitfalls. His being a polarizing figure is one of them.

“I’m not the first one to have said an opinion and not even the first one with the megaphone of media to have an opinion, but people do react to my opinions sometimes more negatively so than others, and I’m okay with that. I’m built for that,” Gottlieb explained. “There can be times where it can feel negative, and it can be a heavy weight on you, but for the most part, it’s when people stop reacting to interesting, kind of controversial takes if you will – that’s when you’re like, “Okay, my time here is done.'”

Gottlieb’s balancing act is a high-wire walk, and the world is watching. If successful, this could be a sign of things to come for media personalities turned head coaches (looking at you, JJ Redick).

