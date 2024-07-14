Credit: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Doug Gottlieb has been balancing life as a head men’s basketball coach and national radio host.

And thanks to the latter of the two, it was only a matter of time before he weighed in on Bronny James. The son of LeBron James, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round (55th overall pick) in the 2024 NBA Draft, has become a lightning rod for hot takes.

Of course, there has been a discussion of nepotism. Bronny likely wouldn’t have been drafted—at least for basketball-related reasons—by any of the 29 other teams despite his agent, Rich Paul, calling them to tell them his client would play in Australia if they drafted him.

“He’s telling them don’t take Bronny James. Take him and he’s going to Australia.” Bob Myers reveals the grand plans of Rich Paul that he teased at the beginning of ESPN’s broadcast of the 2nd round of the NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/JsoxfNFTb4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 27, 2024



So, in turn, he became a Laker after averaging 4.8 points per game (shooting 36 percent from the field) during his freshman season at USC. But just because an NBA team drafted him and he was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Sierra Canyon, that doesn’t mean he’d play for Gottlieb’s University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Whether he’s trying to stir a reaction or show confidence in his players — likely both — Gottlieb answered a fan’s question on X (formerly Twitter) asking if Bronny would be good enough to start for his Phoenix. Unsurprisingly, his answer didn’t disappoint.

Putting on his coaching hat, the Fox Sports Radio host said that Bronny would compete to start. While he likes Bronny’s ball movement skills and ability as a defender, the eldest son of the four-time NBA Champion wouldn’t be his point guard. Not only that, but Gottlieb said that his wings are more prominent.

He would compete to start, but while I like how he moves the ball and defends, he wouldn’t be my point, and my wings are bigger and without seeing him w/us, I think it would be hard for him to start TBH https://t.co/YN1oeIB2wa — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) July 12, 2024

Regarding returning players, redshirt junior guard Preston Ruedinger seems like he’d get the nod over Bronny, as would sophomore forward Noah Hall. And while the team’s leading scorer and assists leader from a previous season, Noah Reynolds, has since transferred to TCU, Gottlieb seems to have unwavering confidence in the guards and wings he and his staff have brought in since he arrived in Green Bay.

Gottlieb thinks it would be hard for Bronny to start on Green Bay without seeing him with his team. This is certainly fair enough, especially without seeing how Bronny integrates with the existing players and coaches; assessing his starting potential is difficult.

And until Bronny proves himself at the NBA or G-League level, for that matter, Gottlieb’s stance seems somewhat justified — at least for now.

But there’s also some hilarity here.

The fact that the head men’s basketball coach of a mid-major program is answering questions from @timmyhockey11 on X speaks to the absurdity of Gottlieb’s current balancing act.

[Doug Gottlieb]