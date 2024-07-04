Credit: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s been nearly two months since Doug Gottlieb was appointed as the head of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

There have been many questions about how he’d balance being a national radio host and the head men’s basketball coach of a Division I program, but Gottlieb has tried to brush aside those concerns. He told Dan Patrick he took a smaller salary at UW-Green Bay to stay on Fox Sports Radio and increase the program’s NIL budget.

And he’s seemingly had the time to not only recruit high school prospects and players from the portal while also accusing Stephen A. Smith of being a race-baiter.

Doug Gottlieb, wearer of many hats.

“This time of the year’s actually harder, I think, than football is during the basketball season,” he told ESPN Milwaukee. “No, because there’s just not a lot to talk about, right? Whereas, when you do a national show, even if you do a local show, you know the three or four topics. It’s not that hard. You get up; you prep for it and talk to your producer. Then, you go to work, circle back, have a meeting on the phone, and get ready to work.

“The rhythm of it, I’ve gotten. But it’s a little bit more gymnastics right now because the NBA Playoffs didn’t give us a lot—a lot of Caitlin Clark and some Olympic(s) talk. We’ll see when Jordan Love gets his new deal. I mean, outside of that, there’s not a ton. Football season, like the rundown, speaks for itself. You know what you’re doing.

“So, the balance — the first week, I’m not gonna lie to you, I was overwhelmed. The number of text messages and the job- I didn’t have a full staff. I was struggling to get my roster. How many do I have? What do I need to go get? But now, we got balance. Now, we got [a] team. Now, we got a staff. Now, we’re starting to work through everything and the timing of it and the rhythm of it.

“I’ve been a multiple job guy…It’s not my first rodeo. It’s actually really good for me mentally because I say yes to everything, and I say yes to everybody. This has made it where I have to say no…”

And according to Gottlieb, he’ll sleep when I’m dead.

[ESPN Milwaukee]