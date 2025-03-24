Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Even in a year that’s been relatively chalky, everybody’s bracket has already been busted in some form coming out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Not Donald Trump’s, however, as the 45th and 47th President failed to fill one out.

But in the event that you do happen to see a bracket from Trump floating around, don’t expect to see much red pen. When asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy whether he had filled out a March Madness bracket this year, the former star of The Apprentice admitted he didn’t before joking that he could still do so retroactively.

“I didn’t, I should have,” Trump said on Friday, according to Mediaite. “Have there been upsets, a couple, right?”

“Too late now?” Doocy replied.

“A little bit late,” the 78-year-old president conceded. “I should give you one, but maybe backdate it, right?”

“Did you fill out a NCAA March Madness bracket?” TRUMP: “I didn’t. I should have. Have there been upsets? A couple, right?” “Too late now?” TRUMP: “A little bit late. I could give you one. But maybe back date it, right?” pic.twitter.com/ozN0SmYS0X — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 21, 2025

While many people have many thoughts about bracket etiquette — Mike & Mike’s “Sheet of Integrity” credo comes to mind — getting your bracket in ahead of the first round’s first game (forget the First Four) is a universal rule. It’s also worth noting that Trump’s apparent indifference toward participating in a March Madness pool stands in stark contrast to his first predecessor, Barack Obama, who filled out an annual bracket throughout his presidency (and continues to do so).

As for this year’s NCAA Tournament, upsets have been few and far between, with the Sweet 16 comprised of four No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 seeds, two No. 3 seeds, three No. 4 seeds, one No. 5 seed, two No. 6 seeds and one No. 10 seed. According to NCAA.com, not a single perfect bracket remains among the major online platforms, so if Trump is going to fill one out retroactively, he may want to mix in a miss or two.