The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster Dick Vitale were pleased to announce that the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala has raised over $5 million for pediatric cancer research. Held on May 7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, the Gala hosted supporters and celebrities to further groundbreaking advancements in childhood cancer research. Flsar 050921 Sp Gala 13

It’s Jimmy V Week for cancer research over at ESPN, and legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale provided a personal update to his ongoing battle with cancer on Tuesday.

In response to a video tribute dedicated to Vitale during Tuesday’s Miami-Arkansas game, the longtime ESPN hoops voice took to social media to express his gratitude and give an update of his own.

I am touched tonight seeing this video from my buddies @espn I’m constantly thinking about Dec 12 when I have a major scan to determine if I’m cancer free after my recent 30 radiation treatments .🙏🙏🙏 if I am it would be my NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ! https://t.co/Q4ojIw20PO — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 4, 2024

“I am touched tonight seeing this video from my buddies at ESPN,” Vitale wrote. “I’m constantly thinking about Dec. 12 when I have a major scan to determine if I’m cancer free after my recent 30 radiation treatments. If I am it would be my NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!”

Earlier this year, mere days after he had announced his intention to return to broadcasting for the current college basketball season, Vitale shared that he was once again battling cancer. The ESPN veteran has faced numerous health-related issues in recent years including lymphoma, melanoma, vocal cord dysplasia, and vocal cord cancer.

The laundry list of health issues kept Dickie V off the sidelines for the entire 2023-24 college basketball season, despite his best efforts to return. Earlier this year, Vitale reiterated his desire to be back behind the microphone. “Obviously, I would love to be able to sit at courtside and do what I love: talk about what is happening in college basketball,” Vitale told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in July.

College basketball fans across the country will be rooting for a clean scan for Dickie V next week and will remain hopeful that Vitale can return to his courtside microphone as soon as possible!

[X/@DickieV]