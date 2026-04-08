Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Dick Vitale, who has spent several years battling various forms of cancer, provided a health update through ESPN PR on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, Vitale underwent routine testing, and, just as he has remained transparent throughout his health journey, the iconic college basketball personality shared those results publicly, stating that some “abnormalities” were found.

A health update from @DickieV that he asked me to share pic.twitter.com/N7W6UzLfVX — Josh Krulewitz (@jksports) April 8, 2026



“Like countless others, each time I go for any kind of test I am a nervous wreck,” Vitale wrote in the statement shared by ESPN. “The latest example is my scans last week. The anxiousness you feel about the uncertainty is off the charts. You just never know what’s next and it can be surprising or scary.

“While I feel great physically and sharp mentally, I head from my doctors that the latest tests (which included a PET scan then a CAT scan and two MRIs) showed some abnormalities.”

Vitale continued by sharing that his doctors have recommended additional testing, but the next steps won’t be determined until after an upcoming biopsy. And while Vitale is hoping for the best, he understands what the tests could reveal, having already been through this several times before.

The 86-year-old continued to work for ESPN this past season. He also notably worked alongside Charles Barkley for the first time in their media careers, calling two men’s basketball games together, including a First Four matchup between NC State and Texas last month. And despite his previous health issues, Vitale always prioritizes getting back to work, recently referring to his ability to call college basketball games as “the greatest medicine in the world.”

Vitale has endured several bouts of cancer since 2021, beginning with melanoma and lymphoma before being diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in 2023. But after six months of chemo, 65 radiation treatments, and a four-hour vocal cord surgery, Vitale amazingly made his emotional return to ESPN in Feb. 2025. Hopefully, this latest health concern remains a minor one for Vitale, who continues to be one of the most famous personalities in college basketball.

“Your love and prayers mean so much to so many people, including me,” Vitale’s statement read. “Stay positive, approach life with passion and treat each day with the appreciation it deserves. Thanks for caring!”